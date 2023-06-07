Let’s face it – Arsenal will not be signing Moises Caicedo

Arsenal isn’t going to sign Moises Caicedo, and that’s the hard truth.

Moises Caicedo is set to leave Brighton this summer. The South Coast club will finally allow him to go after blocking his exit to Arsenal in the winter. The Gunners saw their three “rich bids,” the best bid being in the £70 million region, snubbed.

Not even Caicedo “crying” for the move saw him leave. The Ecuadorian remained at the Armex for the remainder of the season and, funnily enough, signed a new deal. While signing his new contract at Brighton, one may wonder why he didn’t force to have a reasonable release clause in it.

MacAllister, his teammate, was wise enough to have a release clause in his contract; now he’s set to leave for a bargain fee. Less than £60 million for Mac Allister is a bargain. Yes, Caicedo’s initial deal didn’t have a release clause, but after what happened in January, he ought to have been wise to force his new deal to have a release clause.

With no release clause, the Seagulls allegedly want as much as £100 million to let him go. However, they may lower their asking price if a player-plus-cash deal is presented.

Arsenal, if they manage to sign Rice, will be unable to afford a costly deal for another midfielder because they also need to strengthen their defence.

Brighton’s determination to transfer Caicedo for a high price may irritate Arteta considering they previously have been frustrated by the Seagulls efforts to keep the 20-year-old.

Chelsea may entertain them.

Darren N

