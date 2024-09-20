Let’s face it, with Odegaard out injured, Saka will also be much less productive for Arsenal

Like it or not Ødegaard’s long term absence will inevitably affect Saka and White.
Arsenal fans have finally gotten the chance to know the result of the scans conducted on Martin Ødegaard’s ankle recently and it is not good news, in his press conference before the game against Atalanta, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the Norwegian suffered significant damage to a ligament in his ankles.
The boss wasn’t too keen to put a time scale on the injury, but most of us know that the injury will keep him out for a while, a month and the half at the very least in my opinion, which will see him miss crucial games that could potentially be season defining. We’ve already got off to the best possible start in his absence however, with the win against spurs proving we can handle this loss in the biggest of games.
Nevertheless what has got me worried is how isolated Bukayo Saka became at times in the game against Spurs, without the presence of Ødegaard, the familiar theme of the opposition doubling up on our winger became a tough ask for Saka to deal with all on his own.
This led to some instances where he struggled to beat his man one v one, the little dynamic they have going there between Ødegaard, Saka and White has been the best avenue for chance creation in the Arsenal eleven for a while now, and with Ødegaard now being out for this long, it means that we’ll lack that extra cutting edge their combination brings to the squad. not to talk of a potential dip in the form of Bukayo Saka during this period.
What I also fear the most about this is against the perceived weaker teams, who’ll be happy just to sit deep and frustrate us to play on the counter. That extra creativity needed to unluck those teams will sorely be needed, and given we’ll be without our biggest creative force means we may struggle with those sort of games.
Even though we have a strong defence to bail us out of trouble it may still not be enough given how conceding the odd goal will eventually be inevitable in a game of football.
This will be a big blow to right side but will we be able to cope with this till he’s back ?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
ADMIN COMMENT
I think Trossard can be a better option than playing Havertz in that role. Yes we might lose some physicality in the mid but Havertz cannot work in tight spaces. Plus we don’t have a better option upfront and I would rather have Havertz as striker than Jesus
a lot of people need to step it up. White has been mediocre, Rice still seems like he is on a break and poor Martinelli is just lost. Sadly Odegard is the one position where we really don’t have an type of alternative (Smith Rowe or Viera did not do the job).
The only player who has exceeded my expectations has been Raya as his shot stopping has really jumped.
If we play the same way against City, they will kill us.
I think the amount of games he has played including West ham’s europa conference league victory- its caught up with him.
Obviously Merino was brought in to play in midfield also .. but with him injured, zinchenko (another option) injured and jorginho looking faded last week, rice will have to continue. Hopefully calafiori can adapt quickly as that would allow timber to play midfield .
Being hit with injuries makes it difficult for rotation and when someone like partey starts to feel the pressure and puts in poor performances then it becomes harder. Sooner rather than later arteta will have to incorporate miles into the team as zinchenko and his issues seem to be a problem that makes him un-reliable.
Trossard has to play that role .
Saka maybe less productive , and people will say we shouldn’t have let esr or viera leave ..but the mistake was actually Norway who knew odegaard was carrying a knock from the game against Brighton and proceeded to play him . Complete disregard to the player.
Partey needs to sort himself out as he was largely dreadful against spurs but it worked out and then last just absolutely poor , this isn’t no coincidence. Two years back when we were top of the table we went to liverpool, were 2-0 up only for partey to become lethargic and giving away possession with poor passing. The following game against west ham, he did the same, then at Southampton he was that poor I believe he was subbed and we didn’t see him again .
For an experienced player he seems to be the first who buckles under pressure
The absence of Odegaard will undoubtedly impact on Saka and as a consequence this is an opportune time for Arteta to give our wingers more license to interchange to make us less predictable.I am pretty sure Saka, and indeed the likes of Martinelli and Trossard would welcome more freedom to switch to their natural side of the park from time to time which may give their markers food for thought.You can bet our opponents pre match preparation will devote time to stopping Saka from the right and their game plan may be upset if he started to operate from his natural left flank.We simply do not have a like for like replacement for Odegaard, but from what I have seen Trossard may be the best alternative available to us.
Havertz, Zinchenko and Nwaneri just need a few more games to get used to Odegaard’s role
Arsenal will have to find a way to cope adequately with his absence or expectations may have to be lowered until he returns.
We’ll just have to wait and see how Arteta reshuffles the cards. An early test for him in Arsenal’s most important season since he joined as coach.
I never in my life dreamed I would say this but where is Zinchenko. We cannot be playing Jesus upfront he’s a liability and it’s like being down to ten men. Havertz must play cf. he defends from the front and offers an outlet for raya. With Havertz upfront I feel a lot safer playing Zinchenko or Nwari in the ten role as the big German is a work horse and will add protect the 10.