Let’s have a look at Arsenal’s last games of 2023 – Could we win them all?

How important are Arsenal’s next 5 games?
Arsenal currently sits on top of the table and after last night look in with a chance of pushing the cap from Manchester City and Liverpool even further with both clubs dropping points last night. As the Christmas period approaches, Arsenal will look to continue their good form and the next 5 games will be an important part of the season if they want to lift the Premier League title at the end of the season.
With five Premier League games left in the year, every point becomes important for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad. Starting off the season in great form and have only lost to Newcastle away at St James Park, this looks to be our season and with other teams around us not looking as confident and dangerous, this really could be our season and if we walk away from this busy Christmas period winning all five games, I don’t think anyone can stop us making a title charge.
Our next game is against Luton away at Kenilworth Road, Luton have had a rough start to the season but has just recently looked a bit better and currently sit just above the relegation zone. What on paper should be an easy game for Arsenal and will hopefully be the start of a must-win period.
Then we travel to Villa Park to face off against ex Arsenal manager Unai Emery and will be set for a huge clash! Villa has looked good this season and the Villa squad seem to have really bought into Emery’s plan ad will be looking to burst our bubble but as long as we keep playing like we have I think we can walk away with the three points.
Then we welcome Brighton to the Emirates in what will be another spicy clash, Brighton and De Zerbi who unlike last year have had some struggles this season and have looked really off and on, but like everyone else, they will be looking for the three points.
Then the a big one, when we travel to Anfield to face off against Liverpool in what could be an important game for both sides. Liverpool rarely lose at home so it will be a massive challenge for Arsenal to walk away with the three points but if we can manage to do so, it could be the catalyst of a title charge in the second half of the season.
Then we welcome West Ham to The Emirates in the last game of the year and hopefully by then we’ve walked away from the last four with all 12 points and make it 15 before the year ends. If we manage to win all five games in December, I don’t think anyone can stop us from lifting that trophy.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Villa(4th), Brighton(8th) and Liverpool(2nd) are all very difficult games with Villa being only 4 points behind us and Liverpool being 2 points behind us currently.
If we can get 2 wins and a draw from those 3 I’ll be very happy
Make it break it, almost.
Luton away, the “easiest” of the bunch should be certain 3 points although it won’t come easy.
Two insanely tough away games against Villa and Pool. 4 points here would be absolutely tremendous. Away to Annfield in my book is the toughest fixture in the whole league. Defeat there is not the end of the world.
Home matches BHA and WHU should be winnable if we keep focus for 90 minutes.
If we can get at least 10/15 from these matches, it’s a fine run IMO. I don’t think there are many clubs going 15/15 in December,if any.
I want to optimistic every time but lack of creativity in the middle of the park is the biggest challenge. Its very rare for our strikers to receive clean balls, especially against difficult teams. Arsenal are defending very well but they struggle to break down teams. Against Newcastle our statistics show and tell a very sad story. I am struggling to figure out whether it is the system or the players.
Maybe if we get 15 points it will work
Good morning all
Titles aren’t won in December but they can certainly be lost in December.
If we turn up with our game face on, then we can beat any team in front of us…..home and away
We have proved to be more mature in our game play this season. I beleive MA and the team learned a lot about our self’s coming in 2nd
If we are within touching distance of city in April , then game on and we will run them all the way to the finish line
I have said it before here it is not “if but when” we win the title and this season could be the seaso n it comes back home.
Ps
I beleive pool will play a big part in the title run in as well so bring it on