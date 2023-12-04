Let’s have a look at Arsenal’s last games of 2023 – Could we win them all?

How important are Arsenal’s next 5 games?

Arsenal currently sits on top of the table and after last night look in with a chance of pushing the cap from Manchester City and Liverpool even further with both clubs dropping points last night. As the Christmas period approaches, Arsenal will look to continue their good form and the next 5 games will be an important part of the season if they want to lift the Premier League title at the end of the season.

With five Premier League games left in the year, every point becomes important for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad. Starting off the season in great form and have only lost to Newcastle away at St James Park, this looks to be our season and with other teams around us not looking as confident and dangerous, this really could be our season and if we walk away from this busy Christmas period winning all five games, I don’t think anyone can stop us making a title charge.

Our next game is against Luton away at Kenilworth Road, Luton have had a rough start to the season but has just recently looked a bit better and currently sit just above the relegation zone. What on paper should be an easy game for Arsenal and will hopefully be the start of a must-win period.

Then we travel to Villa Park to face off against ex Arsenal manager Unai Emery and will be set for a huge clash! Villa has looked good this season and the Villa squad seem to have really bought into Emery’s plan ad will be looking to burst our bubble but as long as we keep playing like we have I think we can walk away with the three points.

Then we welcome Brighton to the Emirates in what will be another spicy clash, Brighton and De Zerbi who unlike last year have had some struggles this season and have looked really off and on, but like everyone else, they will be looking for the three points.

Then the a big one, when we travel to Anfield to face off against Liverpool in what could be an important game for both sides. Liverpool rarely lose at home so it will be a massive challenge for Arsenal to walk away with the three points but if we can manage to do so, it could be the catalyst of a title charge in the second half of the season.

Then we welcome West Ham to The Emirates in the last game of the year and hopefully by then we’ve walked away from the last four with all 12 points and make it 15 before the year ends. If we manage to win all five games in December, I don’t think anyone can stop us from lifting that trophy.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…