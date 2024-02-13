Arsenal expert looks ahead to what our summer transfer window could look like

Arsenal fans should expect a busy summer transfer window, according to John Cross of the Mirror, who provided an interesting update on Mikel Arteta’s project.

Arsenal did not sign anyone during the winter transfer window because of FFP. Last summer, they overspent by paying £105 million for Declan Rice, £65 million for Kai Havertz, £38 million for Jurrien Timber, and £3 million for David Raya. Some of us Gunners were disappointed, but Mikel Arteta is likely to make up for it this summer.

In the Mirror, Cross identifies the four targets that Mikel Arteta believes are of high quality and would like to add to his project. He states that Athletic Bilbao’s resurgent winger Nico Williams and Wolves’ Pedro Neto are of interest in joining and deputising Saka on the right wing.

He also thinks that Arsenal would look to Ivan Toney to make their attack more clinical, as it has been criticised as “blunt.” He also revealed Arsenal’s transfer desire for Martin Zubimendi to join their project, hoping that by the summer, the Spaniard will be willing to leave Real Sociedad.

Those deals will undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal, but will they? Despite the fact that three of the four may join, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah are likely to leave and make way for the new signings.

With everything out of the way, what are your thoughts on the four purported Arsenal top targets, and who among Partey, Smith Rowe, and Nketiah don’t you want gone next season?

Daniel O

