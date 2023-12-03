Let’s hope Arsenal’s lucky charm Tomiyasu is not badly injured

Tomiyasu played fantastic against Wolves, but it is concerning that he had to be forced off injured. Nonetheless, the Japanese international undoubtedly answered one of Mikel Arteta’s questions heading to the clash with Wolves. Mikel Arteta was asked if he trusts Tomiyasu to influence his attack before to the game, he answered: “I think so but the priority for defenders is to defend and to defend well,” Arteta admitted. “Anything that they can add on top of that is excellent and we are looking to develop, but especially in the defensive phase, the behaviour and consistency we are showing is what we need to maintain, that’s for sure.”

In recent weeks, the Japanese international has been the one playing at right back, with Ben White still being worked back into the team after suffering a mascular injury a few weeks ago.

White is without a doubt Arsenal’s first choice right back. The way he defends and overlaps to contribute to Arsenal’s attack just adds to the danger on the Arsenal right wing.

The concern with Tomiyasu was that he isn’t as influential in attacking play as White, and some even believe he holds Saka back. That’s probably why Arteta was asked the above-mentioned question.

However, against Wolves, Tomiyasu shown that he, too, can contribute to the attack from right back. Tomiyasu’s well-placed pass allowed Saka to break the deadlock in the sixth minute of Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Wolves. With the Arsenal No. 7 out wide, the Japanese international found Jesus, who sent the ball back to him, and with one touch, the ex-Bologna man delivered a perfectly weighted pass into Saka, who scored.

I hope Tomiyasu’s injury isn’t serious; statistics show that he, like Saliba, is Arsenal’s fortunate charm; with him, the Gunners win more games.

We must all wish Tomi a very quick recovery.

Daniel O

Michelle Maxwell

