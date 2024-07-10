Let’s hope if England fail at the Euros a certain Arsenal player isn’t made the scapegoat

On Saturday Bukayo Saka produced easily the best English performance of Euro 2024 with a man of the match display.

Rightly Gooners are proud that one of our own is representing his country with his infectious smile.

I love Arsenal, but for the last month I can put any tribalism to one side to support England. That’s why when Saka has been asked to play at full back, I simply see it as the 22-year helping the team out in a problem area.

A section of our fanbase though feels the definition of a supporter is to say everything about their club is rainbows and unicorns. These are the type who say our manager and players are world class no matter how many years we don’t win a trophy

Because they are positive for the sake of positivity their point of view lacks substance.

To them (grown adults by the way) you can’t ask for Cole Palmer to start for the Three Lions because they translate that as you are disrespecting a Gunner.

In reality before this weekend not one member of Gareth Southgate’s attack could have complained if they were dropped, especially given the options off the bench.

Yet everyone is entitled to their opinion and as long it’s based on football there is no right or wrong.

Yet there has been a worrying trend at this tournament. When Saka wasn’t playing well YouTubers / bloggers, etc accused the media of targeting him. They were saying too much. Yet when he’s fantastic apparently the press are saying too little.

So, in the last few days some fans have asked why our Star Boy hasn’t been given any credit for his performance against Switzerland?

Others questioned why Harry Kane and Phil Foden have not been under the same scrutiny to stay in the first 11?

The accusations is it’s based on the colour of his skin.

The only issue being ……..those accusations are completely made up.

When content providers wonder why they are treated like mainstream media, there it is.

Now more than ever let’s get behind & support these young people. We can all see what’s happening & who’s being set up to be the face of defeat. We are going to be gas lit with explanations & justifications, but those deciding who goes on the back pages know what they’re doing.… https://t.co/zBZX4vPdIc — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 8, 2024

This sums up society. A generation have grown up with the technology to share their thoughts around the world within a few seconds.

It doesn’t matter how factual what they are typing. They report fiction and hope their audience accept it as facts.

It’s up to the likes of me to tell the truth.

That’s because in 2024 racism is apparent in the sport. Sick chants are still made at grounds, online abuse is still rife, and the game still lacks a zero tolerance to the issue.

It matters.

It’s such a big deal that fabrication trivialises the topic. It’s unfair on anyone who has had or is going through racial attacks.

I can’t pretend to know what that feels like, but I can imagine how offensive it must be for others to pretend racism is occurring when it’s not.

Because in reality, Saturday was a day of celebration. If your born in the UK you will understand the last few years have tested Britain, at times it’s been divisive, some days hard, months even.

For many around the world their comforts are their escape.

For 120 minutes the other day, a chance to switch off from politics, worrying about money, work, dealing with mental health. Ironically issues such as racism.

In an era where negative sells, Saka’s goal, penalty and smile was something positive.

A role model for youngsters to look up to.

A young man representing a team filled with diversity.

Which begs the question why would some want to ruin that by forcing an agenda that doesn’t exist?

BBC, Sky Sports, ITV, Talk Sport, ESPN, the Overlap, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Gary Neville, Alan Shearer, etc, since England’s last fixture have all waxed lyrical about not just how great a footballer Saka is but what a character and person he is. I could name more.

Anyone reporting opposite are either not looking hard enough or simply choosing not to look.

I can also provide evidence as someone who has followed this competition for JustArsenal that Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Trippier, Arnold, Kyle Walker, Declan Rice and of course Mr Southgate have all at various times in the last month faced criticism.

Not based on appearance simply football.

Anyone saying otherwise is hearing what they want to hear.

It doesn’t matter what race, religion, culture you are the only colour that has been seen at the Euros is the colour of the shirt.

If Saka plays well on Wednesday, he will get his flowers. If he plays poorly, it’s okay to say that

We are not going to be scared to give a player a match rating under 6 out of fear of being called a racist

The irony though ….

People who lie to spread racial tension.

People who want players praised and dropped based on skin colour.

Trying to create divisions in a squad when everyone is equal….. What is the word for that?

Dan

