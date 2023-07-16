Let’s hope Jurrien Timber will settle in quickly and prove his doubters wrong

Jurrien Timber is Arsenal’s new No. 12. His unveiling as a Gunner was finally done on Friday. Of the many things said about his move to the Emirates, the club statement perfectly summarises what we can expect from him. “Jurrien is a young, talented international player who fits our vision of competing with a young, strong squad. I know Jurrien cannot wait to get started, and we’re really hoping that he will be a great success here for many years,”

The Gunners have high hopes for the Dutch international. Mikel Arteta expects him to have a fantastic debut season at the Emirates.

The 22-year-old has been tipped to be the next top defender to take Europe by storm, but as with almost all footballers, he has doubters.

There have been doubts about whether he is made for the Premier League. Indeed, I think that Arteta is sure the former Ajax man will silence the doubters and show he’s top-class, and with the plethora of defenders we now have at the club, he will be allowed time and space to learn the ropes.

The Eredivise is no Premier League, but Timber must prove he is a natural. And his compatriot Virgil Van Dijk may have hinted that his compatriot might be better than everybody thinks. “I wasn’t nearly as far along as he is now [at the same age],” The Liverpool star said when asked about Timber last year, before he was even linked with Arsenal. “I have nothing but praise for him.

“He is a great player and a true professional. He has so much potential. Hopefully, he can develop further. Then it will be all right, I think.”

Week in and week out, PL pundits will be on his case and I hope he thrives and proves all the doubters wrong…

Darren N

