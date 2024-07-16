Let’s hope Saka and Rice’s heads don’t drop after yet another narrow failure

Saka and Rice leave second consecutive Euro’s final empty handed

Last night after England were crushed in their second successive Euro’s final by Spain it meant that Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka walked away empty handed for the second time in a row too.

After a dire first half from The Three Lions who failed to turn up completely, an unmarked Nico Williams slotted in the opener for Spain two minutes into the second half from the left hand side of the box. It wasn’t till nearly half an hour later that England showed their potential when super sub Cole Palmer sent in what must surely be the Euros goal of the tournament, slotting away a finish from outside the 25-yard area into the bottom right corner of Unai Simon’s net. With Saka and Rice helping their side locate the winner Spain went and did just that instead, Marc Cucurella who had hardly been on the pitch for long scraped in the decisive strike of the final from close range, witnessing Gareth Southgate’s side plunder to a 2-1 blow in his final match as England manager after nearly an eight year reign.

Within moments of the whistle being blown in Berlin where England had once tackled Hitler’s Nazi Germany 6-3 almost 90 years earlier as one of the greatest teams in Europe, millions of hearts cracked upon the people of England including Saka’s and Rice’s. The two certainly worked tirelessly throughout the final with Saka running his boots off again down the right wing and Rice carrying the ball into Spain’s half multiple times. After 90 minutes The Gunners alongside nine other England players just couldn’t save the day for their 57 million countrymen in support of them but not for the first time!

Three years ago Saka and Rice were a part of the England side who tumbled in the previous final on home turf at Wembley versus Italy. Southgate’s Lions despite going a goal up after two minutes thanks to Luke Shaw gave away a second half leveller (1-1) to the visitors before crashing out on penalties 3-2, with Saka wrongly receiving much abuse for his penalty miss which haunted him up until this Euro when he scored in the shootout against Switzerland in the quarter-final.

There’s a lot of frustration come today from a Nation which has failed to achieve its first honour in 58 years since the 1966 World Cup was lifted, however even Jude Bellingham felt that England were unfortunate last night to lose in the way they did!

He said strongly: “for our country we were wanting to give everything, to lose in that way is really cruel.

“Again we probably didn’t play our best game but there were definitely some good moments, we felt like we got back into the game and then to be sucker punched with the late goal it’s heartbreaking.”

Saka and Rice might’ve struggled to bring home European glory for the people of England and Arsenal over the summer for a second time, on top of coming second to Man City for two seasons in a row.

Hopefully their heads won’t drop and they come back even more determined for the new season to finally give them the winners trophies they crave.

Who’s to say that they won’t bring back silverware for Arsenal next season?

Liam Harding

