Let’s hope that all 12 of Arsenal’s international players come back fit and well for the start of next season

Although it is an honour to serve your country, don’t you think it would have been a tremendous boost if our key Arsenal players didn’t have international responsibilities this summer to honour?

So who’s engaged this summer?

In the European Championship, we have:

Bukayo Saka (England)

Declan Rice (England)

William Saliba (France)

Kai Havertz (Germany)

Leandro Trossard (Belgium)

Kieran Tierney (Scotland)

Jorginho (Italy)

Jakub Kiwior (Poland)

David Raya (Spain)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine)

Aaron Ramsdale (England)

In the Copa America, we have:

Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil)

Gabriel Magalhaes (Brazil)

Certainly, after a hectic summer fighting for glory with their national teams, all of these stars will be taking some time off following the tournaments, so they won’t be able to start preseason training right away.

Hopefully, there will be no injury cases involving our players, and some of them will wind up champions.

Given the amount of football that Odegaard and Ben White played for Arsenal last season, having a proper break and returning on the first day of pre-season, along with Gabriel Jesus, will be a huge boost, especially considering how many players will join training late due to breaks after the Euros and Copa America. At least these three will be well rested…

A solid start is undoubtedly required for the next season, after a sluggish start last season, though we were better in the second half. We will just have to hope that all our players come back fit and well after their international exertions and it doesn’t affect our opening games of the new campaign….

Peter Rix

