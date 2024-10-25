Let’s hope that Martinelli can continue his habit of scoring against Liverpool this weekend?

Martinelli has a good record against Liverpool and he has the form to hurt them again at the weekend.

Arsenal will welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Sunday in what will be one of the hardest fixtures of the season for us. In fact out of our first nine games (including Liverpool), Arsenal have played four of last season’s top five in what has been a very difficult schedule at the start of the campaign for us.

Regardless of what happens in the Liverpool game we will be proud of our start to the season, I know this statement might come back to bite me but who cares!!

Gooner’s such as myself are anxious of how we’re going to fare against the Reds due to a couple of factors such as forced absences, our recent form and the form of our opponents. Indeed the Reds are probably the most inform team in the country, losing only a game in all comps this season while winning the rest, to find themselves leading the way on the Premier League summit.

Arsenal will therefore be finding solutions to hurt this solid Liverpool backline that has only conceded three goals so far in the league, and one area where we can find joy against them is on the left wing through our very own Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has been involved in more goals against Liverpool than any other side in all competitions for the Gunners, he has 5 goals and 2 assists against the Reds so far in his time at the club which might make him the biggest threat for us in the game on Sunday.

This is especially so if he gets isolated with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold frequently, given he’s the weakest defensively in their backline. Martinelli has had success against them in the past before and I wouldn’t be surprised if he does again this weekend.

