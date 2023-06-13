Let’s hope that Mikel Arteta has learned from his poor treatment of William Saliba

Sometimes you can have a theory without any actual proof. by Dan Smith
When you watch something enough times you can kind of read the room.
Based on how William Saliba reacted to the news of being loaned out twice by Mikel Arteta, I always felt he was going to be one of the hardest youngsters to convince to extend his deal.
I can see it from the players point of view. When he was adamant that he was good enough to get into one of our worst sides in Prem history, his manager wasn’t willing to even give him a chance. Yet when the defender proves he’s better then what we got, which he had already shown for years in France, suddenly now the club want to preach loyalty to him?
Phillipe Guillemet has confirmed this was the centre backs stance and that a ‘few things had to be ironed out’ between player and manager to convince the 22-year-old to sign a new contract, expected to be confirmed within days.
Saint Etienne’s then academy director told the AthleticDan
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
ohh please no, these unfounded reports about Saliba have to stop. from my understanding contracts take time to negotiate and sort out, there’s always demands from the player’s side
Yes there was a massive problem between Arteta and Saliba and regardless of what some people think, he wanted out because he had no respect for the way he was treated. Having said that, it is great both have now put their differences aside and come out with total respect for each other. Great signing!!!
And how do you know about this? if he wanted out why did he not force his way out? am pretty sure he can get more (money, trophies) elsewhere. Until more reliable people confirm these, for me its still unfounded
Arteta seemed to have learned the ruthlessness from Guardiola, who cast out Cancelo, Ibrahimovic, Eto’o, Hleb, Toure, Fabregas, Hart, Dante, Angelino, Otamendi and many more
Arteta seems to be doing it to Tierney as well and I fully support his decisions. In my opinion, the manager has the authority to select his own players, because he will be the first one axed if things go wrong
I believe a club should sign and sell players based on their system, not the other way around. Unless the manager can suddenly make a highly-effective system to accommodate the players’ abilities, as Ranieri did
If that was what Kroenke wanted, he should’ve gambled on Ranieri instead of the poor man’s Guardiola. No player and manager is bigger than the club, and I’m sure Arteta/ Edu will be sacked if Arsenal finish outside top four next season
Yeah but Guardiola won titles and CL
My problem with Arteta is he would pay an Ozil and Auba to sit at home and not replace them with anyone better at the time
I think the Arsenal fans did well to let Saliba know just how much they appreciate the kid. It’d be difficult to move away from a side that you felt loved you very much. I’m delighted he’s staying he’s a proper player and could be elite fairly soon
And you think he’s staying because of the fans not the coach ?
If it wasn’t for Arsenal loaning him out, he wouldn’t have developed into the player he is. He should be grateful. He seems a moody character, maybe that’s why he loaned him out, to get rid of that chip off his shoulder! Maybe it’s not him complaining. Sometimes the agent can stir things up. ( remember Anelka ).
I would rewrite this headline, as follows:
Lets hope that very soon Dan Smith learns what a sensible and astute man manager we are fortunate to have in Mikel Arteta.
Nothing else needs saying, I rather think!
Finsihing 8th and 5th .. picking David Luiz , Mustafi , Holding when you could have had Saliba Is smart and astute ?
Finsihing 8th and 5th .. picking David Luiz , Mustafi , Holding when you could have had Saliba Is smart and astute ?
The manager has to think of the club and the player. Expectations are higher now and harder decisions have to be made. None of us really know what goes on behind closed doors. The players have the agents in one ear and the manager in the other. Some players pick one over the other to influence their attitudes and decissions.