Let’s hope that Mikel Arteta has learned from his poor treatment of William Saliba

Sometimes you can have a theory without any actual proof. by Dan Smith

When you watch something enough times you can kind of read the room.

Based on how William Saliba reacted to the news of being loaned out twice by Mikel Arteta, I always felt he was going to be one of the hardest youngsters to convince to extend his deal.

I can see it from the players point of view. When he was adamant that he was good enough to get into one of our worst sides in Prem history, his manager wasn’t willing to even give him a chance. Yet when the defender proves he’s better then what we got, which he had already shown for years in France, suddenly now the club want to preach loyalty to him?

Phillipe Guillemet has confirmed this was the centre backs stance and that a ‘few things had to be ironed out’ between player and manager to convince the 22-year-old to sign a new contract, expected to be confirmed within days.

Saint Etienne’s then academy director told the AthleticDan

