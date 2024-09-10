Let’s hope that Odegaard’s MRI scan is clear or Arsenal really WILL have an injury crisis

There was an article the other day on justArsenal saying that we were worried that we were getting close to an injury crisis, and now I am even more worried! Martin Odegaard’s injury during Norway’s UEFA Nations League match against Austria has sent shockwaves through the Arsenal camp, leaving fans anxious about the captain’s availability for crucial upcoming fixtures.

The incident occurred in the 67th minute when Odegaard was caught by a challenge from Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner. The Arsenal midfielder’s ankle appeared to twist awkwardly, causing immediate distress. Visibly in pain, Odegaard required assistance from two physios to leave the pitch, heading straight down the tunnel for further treatment.

Norway’s head coach, Stale Solbakken, provided a concerning update after the match, stating that the injury “looked bad in the dressing room as well.” This statement has heightened worries about the severity of the issue, but then the Norway Team doctor Ola Sand described it as a “small ankle sprain” but emphasized the need for further examination which makes it sound not quite so serious (fingers crossed).

The timing couldn’t be worse for Arsenal, with a crucial North London derby against Tottenham looming this weekend. The Gunners are already without suspended midfielder Declan Rice and injured summer signing Riccardo Calafiori, so Odegaard’s potential absence would be a significant blow to Mikel Arteta’s midfield options.

Arsenal’s medical staff were reportedly in immediate contact with their Norwegian counterparts following the incident. An MRI scan was scheduled for the following day to assess the full extent of the injury. The results of this scan will be crucial in determining Odegaard’s availability not just for the Tottenham clash, but also for upcoming Champions League and Premier League fixtures.

The next few weeks are pivotal for Arsenal, with matches against Atalanta in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League on the horizon. Odegaard’s creativity and leadership have been inincredible in Arsenal’s recent successes, and our options for players to replace him are getting smaller every day.

Arsenal fans can only hope and pray that there will be positive news quickly and a swift recovery for our captain.

Jack Anderson

