Let’s hope that Odegaard’s MRI scan is clear or Arsenal really WILL have an injury crisis

There was an article the other day on justArsenal saying that we were worried that we were getting close to an injury crisis, and now I am even more worried! Martin Odegaard’s injury during Norway’s UEFA Nations League match against Austria has sent shockwaves through the Arsenal camp, leaving fans anxious about the captain’s availability for crucial upcoming fixtures.
The incident occurred in the 67th minute when Odegaard was caught by a challenge from Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner. The Arsenal midfielder’s ankle appeared to twist awkwardly, causing immediate distress. Visibly in pain, Odegaard required assistance from two physios to leave the pitch, heading straight down the tunnel for further treatment.
Norway’s head coach, Stale Solbakken, provided a concerning update after the match, stating that the injury “looked bad in the dressing room as well.” This statement has heightened worries about the severity of the issue, but then the Norway Team doctor Ola Sand described it as a “small ankle sprain” but emphasized the need for further examination which makes it sound not quite so serious (fingers crossed).
The timing couldn’t be worse for Arsenal, with a crucial North London derby against Tottenham looming this weekend. The Gunners are already without suspended midfielder Declan Rice and injured summer signing Riccardo Calafiori, so Odegaard’s potential absence would be a significant blow to Mikel Arteta’s midfield options.
Arsenal’s medical staff were reportedly in immediate contact with their Norwegian counterparts following the incident. An MRI scan was scheduled for the following day to assess the full extent of the injury. The results of this scan will be crucial in determining Odegaard’s availability not just for the Tottenham clash, but also for upcoming Champions League and Premier League fixtures.
The next few weeks are pivotal for Arsenal, with matches against Atalanta in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League on the horizon. Odegaard’s creativity and leadership have been inincredible in Arsenal’s recent successes, and our options for players to replace him are getting smaller every day.
Arsenal fans can only hope and pray that there will be positive news quickly and a swift recovery for our captain.
Jack Anderson
The other absences could potentially be dealt with effectively but without Martin a very heavy loss almost appears likely.
No need for concern, Havertz can play CAM with Jorginho and Partey behind him. Jesus or Trosssard as CF.
I agree with your selections, and would add that a formation change would help also.
Neither Partey nor Jorginho have the legs to play 90 minutes as an 8 in a 4-3-3 setup.
IMHO better to switch to a 4-2-3-1 and a pivot with Partey and Jorginho so we aren’t left exposed.
Bad news with all the injuries, now everyone has to come together and find a way to contribute during this rough patch.
+ Zinchenko
Quality along with quantity!!
Some of us said this could happen.
Really missing ESR now, would love to have him as an option to fill in.
Can’t predict these injuries, one can only prepare as much as possible.
I was hoping for 2 midfielders this Summer, the 2nd to eventually replace Partey/Jorginho.
It’s all bad timing, but if we fall 8 points behind City that is a very very tough spot. Having to depend on City losing 3 matches while maintaining a perfect win record is a monumental task.
Moments like these are defining points, and we can make a good start by beating the spuds.
It certainly is the quality backup for Odegaard that we are missing.
Jesus.
Trossard. Havertz. Saka.
Rice. Partey.
Timber. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Raya.
Havertz.
Martinelli. Trossard. Saka.
Jorginho. Partey.
Timber. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Raya.
All these fans now having a panic over Arsenal’s injury’s.
If all said player’s are missing for there next game, we’re about to find out just what a pathetic transfer window Arsenal really had.
We were told some time ago by Edu, that Arsenal had identified there targets. Well while I know you don’t always get your first choice, but if your telling me that going for Neto and Sterling on the last day of the transfer window is the answer, I think Arsenal are in for a big disappointment.
That last day of the transfer window business, smacked of desperation to me.
Arsenal’s dismal showing in the transfer window is going to come back and bite them hard.
And sadly it could start to the team that you wouldn’t want it to.
But never mind the Arteta and Edu lovers. I’m sure these two genius’s know what there doing, (NOT).
Funny how a decent window was acknowledged by most, but two of the best players we bought in are now injured along with Ødegaard, and Rice banned, so now it’s a crap window is it? sheesh, SMFH!
Not sure I agree mate that most acknowledged it as decent ?
👍Come on GB, we all know that hindsight is 20/20 and there’s no news like bad news that you can use to change the narrative to your liking.
Ok lets sack them so you can feel better. Why are arsenal fans this pathetic. Do you even know if we have money to spend? Rodri and Haaland don’t have a direct backups. You can’t have a standout ready made replacement for each position. Every good team improvise when they have injuries. Get over it all your moaning fans. Injury is part of football ball. Stop blaming Arteta and Edu everytime. It’s just too plastic and childish.
@Tim Real talk…. Some fans will even blame Arteta for the cost of raise in season ticket….anything just to make us feel as if he’s the worst manager that ever manage in this league
According to the Norwegian coach and their doctor, Odigard is going to miss some weeks in the treatment room. The injury was a nasty one said the coach. This is not arsenal’s season to challenge for trophies.
Never is
Havertz is the logical replacement for Odegaard who will however be badly missed.It seems the fates are conspiring against us particularly when we are faced with a run of three really tough matches.I echo the sentiments expressed by Ken and others who were concerned at the dilution in the depth of our squad.
Why the panic as if it’s the end of the world… Non of this injury is anyone’s fault …. injury do happen either we like it all not … If some key players get injured in ManCity team today .. they will be in exact same shoe …that is to tell you no matter how many players you’ve got …injury can make your team weak at anytime…. Injury brought out the best in Liverpool tactics last season… Let’s see what Arteta is capable of with the rest of the team…. After all injury at the beginning of the season is far better than towards the end of a season.