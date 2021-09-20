Let’s just enjoy the good old One-Nil to the Arsenal

“One-Nil to the Arsenal” is nice but we want more goals! by Shenel

Well isn’t that becoming a bit of a recurring theme now.

Two weeks in a row, two 1-0 wins with consecutive clean sheets, seems reminiscent of the good old days right.

Of course winning is nice and back to back as well, but with Arsenal for me I just do not have confidence in One-Nil wins until that whistle is blown of course!

I want to see goals and plenty of them. I want to see us trample over teams the way Manchester City did to us, and the way both Chelsea and Crystal Palace have done to Tottenham in the last week as well. (Sorry I had to throw that in with the hope we do the same to them too🙏🏼)

When you look at other leagues such as the Bundesliga, teams like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, in three games since returning from the international break Bayern have scored 14 and Dortmund have scored 10 goals.

I envy that, I want that for our team, I want us to be comfortable and to showboat and boss the other team with goals and with performances, like we did against West Brom with the swagger.

I am not complaining about the One-Nil wins not at all, I am glad the team are getting somewhere and long may it continue. But if I was attending any of the last two games it would have nearly given me a heart attack because with the frailties we have suffered in defence and the team in general, you just never know what will happen next.

But if we continue the season with One-Nil wins I will not complain, as long as we get the three points on the board and climb up the table.

The good thing is that we know this team is capable of more goals and the more they play together the more chance we have of more goals and wins to come our way.

Hopefully we can start to say the tide is now turning and there is a lot more positivity to come after hitting rock bottom.

But for now Gooners, let’s just enjoy the good old “OneNil to the Arsenal” hey!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_