Let’s look at next season’s Arsenal first team based on current rumours

Potential squad for next season based on transfer rumours. By Konstantin Mitov

Hello lovely Arsenal people. The summer window is here and it’s probably the weirdest of them all due to the Covid situation. The season starts in September 12th and teams will be looking to do their business sooner, so the new recruits have time to prepare.

We are Arsenal though and transfers are never easy with us, but I want to look at the potential signings, outgoings and see which areas we are addressing and potentially how we will look like.

The closest thing to a signing is obviously Willian and I continue to be split over this one. I think he could be a useful player, just I don’t agree with the length of the contract at 32.

This could also spell the end for Lacazette as rumours now circle that Atletico want him for 30 million. The price seems a bit low for me, but if we can swap him for Partey that’d be an epic deal. We desperately need reinforcements in midfield and in the defensive part of it having a real powerhouse like him would be invaluable. We’ve often struggled by having our midfield overran and I really hope we can pull this one off, although it won’t be easy.

What will happen with Ceballos remains uncertain. Ideally, I’d keep him as I’d like to pair him with Partey, but we’ll need to sell some players before we can negotiate that. Whether it’d be a loan deal or signing I don’t know, and he may opt for a return to Spain, but I’d definitely keep him if possible.

Our midfield is overall shaky and Torreira is a player who’s high on the selling list. He just doesn’t offer the energy and ability to compensate his lack of presence, and if he prefers Italy which he said almost immediately after his arrival, I’d definitely move him on to raise funds. A fee of around 25 million would be good, if we can perhaps trick Ivan to take him to Milan, that’d be good business.

Speaking of midfield, today’s press entertains the idea of paying off Ozil and getting rid of him and ,if possible, we should definitely do it. There is zero reason to keep him, when multiple Arsenal managers have side-lined him. Get this monkey off our shoulders and move on. He’s not only a cash waste, but a constant problem with his off-the-field appearances in Turkey.

That leaves the door for a possible Philippe Coutinho switch. Reports said he was spotted in London with his representatives talking to Arsenal, but I didn’t find a reliable enough source to confirm this news. Nowadays if his agents were in London it’d be instantly spotted by the media. Besides, he did play for Bayern against Chelsea and I doubt he will make any decisions before the Champions league ends, but I would take him. We lack creativity and I doubt Willock and ESR will do the job. We could use a new number 10 and Coutinho on a reasonable wages bill is much better than nothing. The most we can hope on this one is a loan deal and I still think it’s an unlikely deal, but you never know. We might get a discount from Kia for working with several of his clients.

Unfortunately, Xhaka will be a rock in our midfield next season as well, unless we pull off both Partey and Ceballos, which will be costly and dependent on what we sell, but if we do I can see a midfield with all 3 featuring. If we do get Coutinho than I’d go for Partey and Ceballos with Coutinho in front of them.

Up front I suspect Pepe, Auba and Willian. It’s a bit risky to go without a second solid CF. I like Eddie, but no forward line will truly fear him, and Martinelli is out for a long time. But if we want to be brave in the window, we’ll have to sell, and Laca is a prime candidate. Ideally, I’d like a backup striker, but I don’t know who that is, and we’ve not been linked with anyone.

On the goalkeeper front we look set, but reports suggest Martinez threatens to leave if he’s not played. I can’t guarantee we’ll make him number 1 and he is a player who vastly improved his price under recent performances. Ideally, I’d like him to stay, but if we opt to cash in, we’ll need a new keeper and they don’t come cheap. But I hope Arteta convinces Emi not to leave, because this position is looking excellent right now.

And now to the obvious crater in our side, the defence. William Saliba is coming, but I’m not sure if he’ll immediately set in as a partner to Luiz in a back 2 if we move on to 4-3-3. We’re in the market for a defender and that Gabriel lad is the most mentioned name. I don’t know a lot about him, apart from the great physique he’ll bring in – and he’s young.

We’ll likely need to move at least one if not 2 CB and Mustafi, Holding and Sokratis are all up for grabs if anyone registers an interest in them. It’ll be difficult to move all 3, but 2 out of3 would be good business if we bring Gabriel in.

Then there’s the RB position and I have a funny feeling Cedric Soares could be our new RB. We do need a solid face in this position, but it appears both Bellerin and AMN will be up for sale. One of the two must be going if we want money for transfers and if I had to pick one I’d sell Bellerin, as AMN is more versatile, but in the end, it might come down to who is in demand.

I like Ainsley, but if we can get 30 million that can be invested into areas of need, I’ll do it. He’s not a regular starter and his best quality is the versatility to put him either LB or RB and he can do a job. Ideally, it’d be great to keep him and I’d be disappointed to see him go to Tottenham, but rebuilding the team should come first.

From the other players, Kolasinac should be finished at Arsenal, Mikhi as well and with that I’d like to conclude my incoming and outgoing list.

In:

– Partey

– Willian

– Gabriel

– Ceballos

– Coutinho

– potential back up striker

Out:

– Kolasinac

– Ozil

– Mikhi

– Lacazette

– Bellerin

– Sokratis

– Mustafi

– Holding (If we need the money)

– Torreira

For our starting 11 if the aforementioned list happens will look something like this:

—————- Martinez —————–

AMN — Saliba/Luiz — Gabriel — Tierney

———– Partey ———— Ceballos ——-

———————– Coutinho ——————-

Willian ——— Aubameyang ——- Pepe

I suspect we’ll try to move to a back 3 with some sort of a 4-3-2-1 or a 4-3-3 with Partey, Xhaka and Ceballos in midfield.

That’s a mighty rebuild, and it’s a very wishful squad that depends on a lot of signings, and we all know Arsenal when it comes to transfers. In no way do I assume we would do all or even of half of this business, but based on the current rumours, this is the ideal squad I’d have for the new season.

Jump in the comments with your thoughts on it.

Konstantin