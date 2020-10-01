Let’s look at the positives from Arsenal’s second half at Anfield

Liverpool second half shows potential! by Shenel

Can we take the second half against Liverpool and turn it into a positive for the rest of the season?

Although we lost 3-1 to the Champions at Anfield on Monday night, there were a number of positives that we can take away from the game. Of course, straight after the game and even a day after, seeing these positives were hard, but when you think about it, in hindsight we didn’t have such a bad second half performance.

As Adrian Clarke has digested the game for us, his breakdown on Arsenal.com shows the below positives in his latest episode of The Breakdown, analysing the match in more detail:

How playing out from the back had mixed results

Where and how we improved after half time

The key moment that swung the match

Dani Ceballos’ outstanding display off the bench

My previous article talks about the performance Ceballos produced off the bench, we know the talent he has and what he is capable of but he is too inconsistent. However if he can have some more of those performances week in week out then he may not be starting the game on the bench, but the competition he has -with Elneny- seems to be making him work harder and he showed that when he came on.

We all know the key moments that swung the game, the two misses from Lacazette not finding the back of the net to get us back into the tie was one of those moments, but unfortunately, that is the way of the game, no matter the performance, if at the end of the game you haven’t won, nobody looks at anything else you did.

Despite us having a poor first half, we turned it around in the second and although we came out as losers on the day, we can surely take away the positive performance and moments in the game, work on them and introduce them for 90 minutes during games rather than just one half.

I don’t know how long that will take to do but I have no doubt with Arteta as manager, it won’t take long to implement into the team to make us winners again! Gooners?

Shenel Osman