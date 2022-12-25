Let’s not forget Arsenal still lacks squad depth

Arsenal has had a surprisingly good season which could end with Mikel Arteta’s side winning a trophy, if not the Premier League title.

They finished fifth last season and started this campaign hopeful of ending inside the top four places. However, that has all changed now.

Before the World Cup break, the Gunners were flying, and they will want to continue that when football returns tomorrow.

Most of their players have been in superb form, but we must be aware of the fact that Arteta used an almost identical lineup in his league games.

The Spaniard hardly has a player he can call on from the bench to change matches in place of his established starters.

This clearly shows Arsenal lacks depth, and it could be a big problem in this second half of the season when there would be plenty of matches to play.

Mikel Arteta’s men will want to win some significant silverware this season but do they have the players?

The Spaniard has a thin squad without injuries. When fitness issues hit the group, he will struggle to name a team that can win matches.

The January transfer window is a tricky time for clubs to buy new players, but Arsenal must be prepared to add some new men to the squad to make it stronger and better prepared to challenge for trophies.

Mikel Arteta pre West Ham talks about injuries and Arsenal's transfer window.

