Let’s not forget, every Arsenal win is making the world greener

Arsenal has given their fans something to be proud of after their recent upturn in form.

The Gunners are on a run of four straight wins in all competitions ahead of their game against Leicester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side will look to earn another win in that game after their impressive 2-0 win against Wolves at the weekend.

Ahead of the restart of the Premier League season, Hector Bellerin had promised that he would plant 3,000 trees for every win that Arsenal gets.

The Spaniard is one footballer who cares a lot about the world around him, and his latest gesture isn’t the first time that he has contributed to a social cause.

The Gunners didn’t begin the restart well after losing their first two games against Manchester City and Brighton.

However, they have since beaten Southampton, Sheffield United, Norwich City, and Wolves.

Fans may have been wondering if Bellerin would keep his promise and the Spaniard absolutely is.

He took to Twitter recently to update us all on the progress of his pledge.

With a picture of the first set of trees being planted, he Tweeted:

First set of seeding taking place. Ready to go into the rainforests in November! 🙏🏼 If you’d like to plant some trees with me please donate here https://t.co/ZRpMpNtFzU pic.twitter.com/skXctXRPQS — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 6, 2020