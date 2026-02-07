“Let’s not forget, it’s the Carabao Cup” Bitter John Terry aims dig at Arsenal

John Terry has aimed a dig at Arsenal over their celebrations following their victory against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The second leg of the tie was played a few days ago, with Arsenal defending their narrow first-leg advantage for most of the match before scoring a late goal in the closing minutes.

That decisive goal came against the run of play, and Mikel Arteta’s side ultimately secured their place in the final. The Gunners will now turn their attention to the showpiece event, where they are set to face Manchester City, with hopes of lifting the trophy.

Arsenal Reach a Long-Awaited Final

The Carabao Cup final will mark Arsenal’s first domestic final since their FA Cup triumph in 2020, and many observers believe they have a strong chance of winning the competition, just as they did six years ago. Time will ultimately tell whether that confidence is justified, but their reaction to reaching the final has already attracted criticism.

Terry, who watched the match hoping for a Chelsea victory, was unimpressed by Arsenal’s post-match celebrations. The former defender felt the manner of their reaction suggested excessive emotion for a semi-final success rather than a final triumph.

Terry’s Criticism of the Celebrations

Speaking via the Metro, Terry questioned the scale of Arsenal’s celebrations and suggested it reflected the pressure currently on the club. He said, ‘I just want to talk on Arsenal’s celebrations after… let’s not forget, it’s the Carabao Cup, it’s not the Champions League final.

‘They celebrated far too much for me, I think that showed the pressure that’s on them at the moment.’

His comments have sparked debate among fans and pundits alike, with some agreeing that Arsenal’s reaction was excessive, while others argue that reaching a final is always worth celebrating. For Arteta’s side, the focus will now shift to preparing for the final itself, where performance and silverware will ultimately matter far more than opinions on how they celebrated reaching that stage.