Let’s not forget that Arteta’s job is on the line this season

This has been a positive season for Arsenal, with the team competing at a high level over the last few weeks. The squad currently contains several of the finest players in Europe, and there is a strong belief that this group is more than capable of winning trophies this term. Given the significant investment made in new signings, expectations have risen accordingly.

The Gunners understand the importance of success after committing so much money to strengthening the squad, and it is fair to say that Mikel Arteta has now exhausted any remaining excuses. While progress has been evident, results must now match ambition. The pressure is no longer about rebuilding but about delivering tangible rewards.

Arteta’s Transformation of the Squad

Appointing Arteta as manager in 2019 was a gamble, largely because of his lack of experience in a senior role. Despite that, he deserves credit for how he has developed both the team and the overall structure at the club. The Arsenal side today is significantly stronger than the one he inherited, both in quality and mentality.

When Arteta first arrived, the team struggled to establish a clear identity. Performances were inconsistent, and confidence was fragile. Over time, however, he has moulded the squad into one of the strongest teams in the league. The improvement has been steady rather than sudden, but it has been clear enough to justify patience up to this point.

A Defining Period Ahead

Despite the progress, the timeline now matters. By next December, it will be seven years since Arteta took charge, and that longevity brings expectations. Arsenal are no longer in a phase where improvement alone is sufficient. A major trophy is now required by next summer to validate the project fully.

This season represents a defining moment for the manager. While performances and squad development have been commendable, football ultimately measures success through honours. Arteta should only retain his position if he delivers trophies for the team, or at the very least secures one meaningful piece of silverware.

Arsenal have the players, the depth, and the momentum. What remains is the final step of turning promise into success.