Let’s not forget that Mikel Arteta must win a major trophy next season

Over the last few weeks, much of the attention at Arsenal has been directed toward signing a new striker. The club appears to have shelved most of its other plans temporarily in order to focus on finally solving a problem area that has plagued them across recent seasons. Finding someone who can consistently put the ball in the back of the net has clearly become the top priority.

Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker cannot come at the cost of bigger ambitions

While strengthening the forward line is certainly important, it would be short-sighted to believe that one signing alone will be enough to change Arsenal’s fortunes. In reality, this is a squad that, while promising, has still fallen short at crucial moments over the past few years. As such, the club must aim higher than simply solving one issue.

The real target next season must be to lift silverware. Since Mikel Arteta guided the Gunners to an FA Cup win shortly after taking charge in 2020, the club has failed to add another major trophy to the cabinet. There have been some positives, including Community Shield wins and a return to Champions League football, but none of those achievements will mean much without tangible success at the end of a full campaign.

Arteta must deliver a major trophy to validate progress

The pressure is now growing. Supporters have been patient and have backed the manager through his rebuild. Arsenal have come close, finishing second in the Premier League in consecutive seasons and making steady progress in Europe. However, close is no longer good enough.

Arteta must understand that all his good work will count for little if it is not backed up by a major trophy. The time for near-misses is over. Whether it is the Premier League, FA Cup or even success in Europe, the club cannot afford to go another season without silverware.

Whatever business Arsenal conduct in the transfer market over the next few weeks, it must all lead toward one goal, finally winning something meaningful again.