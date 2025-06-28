Let’s not forget that Mikel Arteta must win a major trophy next season

Over the last few weeks, much of the attention at Arsenal has been directed toward signing a new striker. The club appears to have shelved most of its other plans temporarily in order to focus on finally solving a problem area that has plagued them across recent seasons. Finding someone who can consistently put the ball in the back of the net has clearly become the top priority.
Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker cannot come at the cost of bigger ambitions
While strengthening the forward line is certainly important, it would be short-sighted to believe that one signing alone will be enough to change Arsenal’s fortunes. In reality, this is a squad that, while promising, has still fallen short at crucial moments over the past few years. As such, the club must aim higher than simply solving one issue.
The real target next season must be to lift silverware. Since Mikel Arteta guided the Gunners to an FA Cup win shortly after taking charge in 2020, the club has failed to add another major trophy to the cabinet. There have been some positives, including Community Shield wins and a return to Champions League football, but none of those achievements will mean much without tangible success at the end of a full campaign.
Arteta must deliver a major trophy to validate progress
The pressure is now growing. Supporters have been patient and have backed the manager through his rebuild. Arsenal have come close, finishing second in the Premier League in consecutive seasons and making steady progress in Europe. However, close is no longer good enough.
Arteta must understand that all his good work will count for little if it is not backed up by a major trophy. The time for near-misses is over. Whether it is the Premier League, FA Cup or even success in Europe, the club cannot afford to go another season without silverware.
Whatever business Arsenal conduct in the transfer market over the next few weeks, it must all lead toward one goal, finally winning something meaningful again.
Surely not ,there’s a 18 phase (process)
He’s under no pressure to deliver,he’s a world class manager and he just needs another 2 billion to get us back on top .
I for one cannot wait for the next 15 years to see what this one of a kind manager can bring to the club .
Joking aside ,he should have been gone by now ,he’s an egotistical tw5t who cannot back it up .
Mr excuse maker .
I dont think he does
I think the same fans will say ….top 4 not bad , let’s wait for Skelly and Nwaneri to develop and what else …..oh top 8 in CL table isn’t bad and of course ……the officials have an agenda lol
I doubt we’ll win $h1t with these signings (Nørgaard and Kepa) who are cheap, experienced and will plug holes.
Oh, I forgot we’re still hunting more Chelsea rejects.
Kroenke spent to take us back into the CL. Now we’re there, it’s all about remaining there. Little wonder we’re never linked with the best players in any league. Everything is about being financially smart and nothing about taking that next step to be among Europe’s true elite despite record revenues in previous seasons
As you say, it’s the necessary backfilling for depth, not the really key signings.
I’m holding my overall rating on this window until we see what happens there. Hopefully we know more by the time preseason kicks in, Berta and Arteta seem keen to get business done early, but as we all know, sometimes really exciting signings can even happen on deadline day!
Haha I love super blond so-called Arsenal fans.
Once in the history of this great football club our fans could expect a title, but it’s a long time since the 30s. We can’t influence on what our opponents are doing, we can only hope it happens soon. COYG
Haha
I doubt if Arteta will win any cup this coming season.
The signings so far does not give me any confidence.
I will make my final conclusion when the transfer window closes and I see the top class striker and left winger Arteta and Berta signs.
Yes, we will probably spend £200 million before we are finished in this window, please wait with the pathetic complaining until August 🙏😁
I think our net spend will be slightly under
At least Mr Kronkie seems to be out of the firing line if no trophy is forthcoming!!
Of course, that will all change if it seems he’s not prepared to invest at least £200 million in this window and then the blame could be shifted to him once again. lol
I do believe Arteta himself will walk away if no trophy is forthcoming.
So much depends on who we sign this window and it seems that three have already been signed, but let’s wait and see how many more come in.
We need to see a respite from the injuries, the crucial negative decisions by the officials and, more importantly, the type of football seen two seasons ago.
Of course, if that doesn’t happen, no new signings are made and we don’t spend around £200 million, but win a trophy, everyone will be happy, right?
I’m with you Didrik 👍