Let’s not get carried away with Supercomputer Champions League predictions

Arsenal are approaching the knockout rounds of the Champions League with only one game to go in the extended league stage this season.

Arsenal have only lost one match in the competition all season, losing 1-0 to Italian giants Inter Milan at the San Siro after misfiring on all cylinders.

The Gunners currently sit third in a table of 36 European sides, trailing leaders Liverpool by five points, with the fourth best goal difference (12).

However, despite our strong position in the table, we’ve only had to play two top European sides in Inter and PSG, who are arguably flagging, losing 2-0 at home. Who’s to say that if we’d played the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, we would’ve won?

The Supercomputer, as reported by The Sun, declared Arsenal as favourites to win (26%) the competition, which is a great surprise to all Gooners and football fans worldwide!

If Arsenal reach the quarter-finals, that would be respectable, but perhaps reaching the final and lifting the trophy is a bit far-fetched.

Only once in history have the North Londoners reached the final, in 2006, when they slipped up 1-2 to Barcelona in Paris after taking the lead through Sol Campbell in the first half.

If Arsenal couldn’t win it at their peak, following an Invincible campaign two seasons earlier, then how is the Arsenal of now expected to win it when playing second fiddle to Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League group stage?

We have struggled with consistency this season in the Premier League, in the world’s most challenging top-flight of football. Although we’ve done well in the Champions League group stage against teams, we’ve not had to play them twice over two decisive legs, which are arguably more pressurising!

This is also only Arsenal’s second consecutive season in the Champions League following a six-year absence. Let’s not get carried away here, despite the Supercomputer’s thousands of predictions.

It would be an honour for Mikel Arteta, Arsenal, and the supporters to herald the Champions League for the first time ever, but we haven’t even finished the league stage yet, which Arsenal will do tomorrow night versus Girona.

It’s important to stay grounded and not be overly consumed by the predictions of a robot that hasn’t watched every single Champions League, let alone Premier League, game of Arsenal’s this season!

