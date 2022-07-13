Let’s rank all Arsenal’s Brazilian players from Worst to Best

All Brazilians that played for Arsenal ranked.. by Dan Smith

With the recent arrivals, Edu is continuing to use his connections to bring Brazilian talent to Arsenal and if you believe some reports, he might not be finished this summer.

Here are all the Brazilians to play in the Prem for the Gunners, from worst to best…

Santos –

Not the first Brazilian to prefer going forward over defending but given that he was a left back, your job is to be a little bit good at defending. He was effective going forward and scored a couple of goals.

Summed up the mentality of our squad at the time when he chose to swap shirts with Van Persie at half time against Man United

Willian –

With Edu prepared to authorize the year longer contract that Chelsea were not, Willian made a lot of sense at the time, a player of proven Premiership quality who could immediately offer a young dressing room a winning mentality.

His debut at Fulham was easily his best but we would have to wait till our second from last home game of the season for his only League goal.

He’s since admitted he wanted to leave the Emirates after just three months of his arrival. Given that he only had to move across London, his struggles can’t be put down to a culture shock.

I sense he came from a different environment at Stamford Bridge with contrasting standards and he couldn’t adjust.

Deserves credit for ripping up his deal after one year, walking away from guaranteed money. Not all players would have done that

Baptista

Part of a loan swap that saw Reyes go the other direction to Real Madrid. The ‘Beast’ didn’t start many games in the League but did in the Cups, famously scoring 4 at Anfield. His year in North London was harmless enough but not enough for a permanent switch

Denilson

One of the several youngsters Mr. Wenger trusted in the transition between Highbury and the Emirates. After an Impressive break out season was one of several players paid over the odds to stay.

It meant when he suffered serious home sickness Arsenal had to carry on paying his wages when he went on loan back in South America. Not good enough on the ball to be a playmaker, not strong enough to be a DM

Paulista

Long term Mr. Wenger didn’t trust his temperament to make him a first-choice defender, ironically what we were lacking at the time.

Best game for us was in the FA Cup Semi Final against Man City.

His form in La Liga since suggests we got rid too soon?

Gabriel M

Mikel Arteta has built a consistent partnership with Gabriel and White. The Gunners can now fight and grind out narrow wins like they wouldn’t have been to do in years previous.

Whisper it quietly, I do think some Gooners over hype him because they want to believe he’s at that level. In reality, he still makes too many mistakes to be considered world class.

David Luiz –

When good, very good, when bad, an accident waiting to happen. Got more red cards and conceded more penalties in 2 years in North London then he did during 7 years at the Bridge.

His two best displays for us were in the FA Cup Semi Final and Final meaning he’s played a part in our history. Tactically vital to our attack, a centre back not afraid to step in midfield and/or pick a pass. Something Ben White is now trying to do.

Martinelli –

Initially made an impact in the Europa League. His form conflicted how his peers were getting on in the Prem. This meant for a while he was the bright spot in a difficult spell, Gooners impressed with his work ethic and high intensity.

Injuries and management meant it took a while for Martinelli to be given a run in the team. The fear is Arteta will try and micromanage him instead of trusting him to express himself.

Sylvinho

Was one of the first full backs we had where going forward was as crucial as defending. Had a great understanding with our left side, which was crucial to our attack, also capable of a stunning goal.

A long-term injury came at the worse time as in his absence saw the emergence of Ashley Cole. With Cole now first choice, Mr. Wenger was maybe too quick to assume the Brazilian couldn’t regain his fitness. He went on to be a squad player at Barcelona but lifted 2 Champions Leagues medals.

Edu

Took longer than he wanted to play for Arsenal after confusion regarding his passport. Became a crucial squad player in both titles he won with us, especially in the Invincible campaign. In many ways summed up Arsenal in that era. Lots of flair and technique but could also battle when needed and wouldn’t get bullied.

Ironically, given his job now, he refused a contract extension as he felt the board took too long to discuss new terms, leaving him not valued.

Gilberto Silva

An unsung hero in both the 2002 World Cup as well as the Invincible campaign. Was the partner Vieira had been looking for since Petit.

While we had flair elsewhere, Silva ensured we could match anyone physically. Undervalued in terms of how he helped a young squad transition from. Highbury to the Emirates.

The biggest compliment I can give is that you can argue ‘did we ever replace him?’

How would you rank Arsenal’s Brazilians from worst to best?

Dan

