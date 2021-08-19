Let’s rate Edu’s transfer dealings for Arsenal so far this summer – 3 out of 12?

Edu Is Not Doing Well So Far.
We came into this window with obvious needs at 4-5 positions. We needed a new central defender, a new rightback, a new attacking midfielder, a new striker. And some would even add a new central midfielder and goalkeeper. Whatever the case may be, we needed at least 4 major signings. This is apart from getting a new backup for Tierney, a rotation midfielder and selling our deadwood. A lot of business to do. Let me list out the minimum things we needed to do.
— New central defender.
— New rightback.
— New attacking midfielder.
— New striker.
— Backup leftback.
— Backup central midfielder.
— Backup/New Goalkeeper.
— Sell Bellerin and at least one of Niles/Cedric/Chambers.
— Sell Lacazette.
— Sell Kolasinac.
— Sell Willian.
— Sell Torreira.
That’s 12 things to do. And at least 5 were the absolute minimum that must be done (the new signings + backups). How many has Edu Gaspar achieved so far?
Only 3 out of the absolute minimum. 3. And with just 15 days left of the transfer window. “Judge us after the window”, they say, but when you leave business so late, you affect your coach’s ability to do his job effectively. There will be no preseason for anyone who we bring in now. That’s not good enough.
Squad turnover and building is an essential part of success. We can’t sign a rightback now because we have 4 of them at the club. We can’t sign a new striker because both Aubameyang and Lacazette can play there. Space is needed.
Torreira and Kolasinac should have been a distant memory by now but we haven’t been able to sell either for even 10 million euros. I understand that it is an unusual situation with COVID-19 affecting business as usual. But more needs to and should have been done already. For example, why sign Cedric Soares on a permanent 4-year contract when you know Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were coming back? Why not wait until the end of the season to judge the situation? Why hastily acquire deadwood?
Agboola Israel
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Should be selling Auba, not Laca. Even if we sign a new CF, there’s no guarantee it would work out. At least we know Laca is fairly reliable and will put the effort in. If a new striker didn’t work out and we sold Laca, we’d be stuck relying on this diminished version of Auba – risky?
well, IF we had finished even in the top 6 we would have had more pulling power
I think that says it all really
White – looks a good signing but ,overpriced and seeing we had Saliba probably not what we should have spent our chunk of transfer money on .
Tavares-looks quality and will be keeping TIerney in his toes
Lokonga – one for the future .
Odegaard-awful last season ,I expect pretty much the same form him this season
Ramsdale -thought it was April fools day ,apparently not .
Overall a so -so window
We started the summer with 5 strikers, so I don’t agree that a new striker was needed in the slightest, especially given our reduced fixture list. I agree with the other points though.
It is frustrating that yet again we start a season under prepared, but we have done more business than our rivals surprisingly. Until they change the transfer window dates, we also have to accept that the majority of clubs will still be doing business after the season starts. We all know the amount of last minute deals that will be done. We also have to accept how difficult it is selling at the moment, especially when you’re selling second-hand trash!
At least we’re not buying players we don’t even need, and on the final day anymore, like we used to!
Why they don’t just close the window before the season starts is beyond me, but until they do, how can one judge now? Let’s wait a couple more weeks, and fully review what’s happened.