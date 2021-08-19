Let’s rate Edu’s transfer dealings for Arsenal so far this summer – 3 out of 12?

Edu Is Not Doing Well So Far.

We came into this window with obvious needs at 4-5 positions. We needed a new central defender, a new rightback, a new attacking midfielder, a new striker. And some would even add a new central midfielder and goalkeeper. Whatever the case may be, we needed at least 4 major signings. This is apart from getting a new backup for Tierney, a rotation midfielder and selling our deadwood. A lot of business to do. Let me list out the minimum things we needed to do.

— New central defender.

— New rightback.

— New attacking midfielder.

— New striker.

— Backup leftback.

— Backup central midfielder.

— Backup/New Goalkeeper.

— Sell Bellerin and at least one of Niles/Cedric/Chambers.

— Sell Lacazette.

— Sell Kolasinac.

— Sell Willian.

— Sell Torreira.

That’s 12 things to do. And at least 5 were the absolute minimum that must be done (the new signings + backups). How many has Edu Gaspar achieved so far?

Only 3 out of the absolute minimum. 3. And with just 15 days left of the transfer window. “Judge us after the window”, they say, but when you leave business so late, you affect your coach’s ability to do his job effectively. There will be no preseason for anyone who we bring in now. That’s not good enough.

Squad turnover and building is an essential part of success. We can’t sign a rightback now because we have 4 of them at the club. We can’t sign a new striker because both Aubameyang and Lacazette can play there. Space is needed.

Torreira and Kolasinac should have been a distant memory by now but we haven’t been able to sell either for even 10 million euros. I understand that it is an unusual situation with COVID-19 affecting business as usual. But more needs to and should have been done already. For example, why sign Cedric Soares on a permanent 4-year contract when you know Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were coming back? Why not wait until the end of the season to judge the situation? Why hastily acquire deadwood?

Agboola Israel