Let’s rate the Arsenal squad to see who is dispensable

Given we’re in a transfer window, and everyone is debating what Arsenal should do, I thought I would have some fun with a quick squad rating, which is a useful tool when deciding who to sell.
Anyone below “Very good” is dispensable in my opinion. My criteria on judging was: Overall contribution for entirety of Arsenal career; Injury history; Potential; Attitude; Would I care if they were sold?; Should we cash in before it’s too late?; Would they get into the best teams in the world?
World Class
Aubameyang
Very good
Leno
Torreira
Martinelli
Average
Guendouzi
Luiz
Pepe
Lacazette
AMN
Saka
Smith-Rowe
Martinez
Nelson
Nketiah
Macey
Tierney
Poor
Sokratis
Chambers
Kolasinac
Bellerin
Xhaka
Ceballos
Holding
Very poor
Ozil
Mkhitaryan
Willock
Mustafi
Mavropanos
Elneny
Laca, and Pepe are two that will probably divide opinion, and see me battered in the comments section. This was a really tough call though, because I could easily have put them into the “Very good” category.
With Lacazette, it’s his lack of goals, and niggling injuries that concern me. His best league tally is 14 for a season, and he’s never broken 20 goals in all competitions for a season. Bergkamp also didn’t get a lot of goals, but his overall contribution was huge, and he was also pivotal for Wenger’s style of play. If it wasn’t for Auba, I would possibly keep Laca, but it’s painful seeing the best striker in the league in the LB position at times defending. It’s such a waste! Imagine Messi, and Ronaldo having to do that. Auba is a goal machine, and he shouldn’t be defending.
Pepe was another tough decision, but in truth, he hasn’t had many good games at all. Which is even more concerning when one considers his price tag. It’s not all his fault. He’s still adapting, he joined the club at a terrible time, and Emery didn’t use him properly, or at all on many occasions. Pepe definitely has the potential to be world class, but if his poor performances continue, do we risk a huge financial loss by keeping him another season, hoping he’ll improve? One of our major problems for over a decade, has been hanging on to players for too long. The club were never decisive, or ruthless enough. If we sold him this summer, we may be able to get our money back, or only make a small loss. On the flip side, we sell, then he possibly becomes world class, and it looks like a big mistake. I feel it’s on a knife edge. I love Pepe, but he needs to get some consistency, and the club does need to start learning from their mistakes in the transfer market.
Overall, none of us should worry too much about incoming players, because our squad is so poor. It’ll be very easy to improve on what we have. Our main concern should be about getting the masses of deadwood out of our club.
ThirdManJW
23 CommentsAdd a Comment
Ozil is definitely awful, but he can never be sold and I don’t think Arteta would have the cojones to drop him at Stamford Bridge
Gotanidea,
I have always stated my position on Ozil on this platform.
He is doing better under Arteta, but his skill set is too limited for me.
He is all about the pass and his all round game is so predictable, no eye for goal, rarely scores, doesn’t run into the box.
For me, he is part of the reason we are not scoring enough.
Yesterday I said to myself, Martinelli replaced Aubameyang and scored, he scored exactly the kind of goal Auba would have scored, where was Ozil and Lacazette in that position???
And that sums us up this season, Auba scores and that’s it, no one else scores.
But overall, this team is not balanced in any way. We should have a fronn three of Martinelli, Auba and Pepe.
Torreira and Ceballos behind Ozil and the available back four, maybe we can score more goals this way…
Thank goodness your opinion is irrelevant in the larger scheme of things.
Im sorry but that is just an awful article and is about your opinion. Its not really relevant to anything. I get your beef but not your analysis.
Agreed
Good article, but you really can’t label Saka as Average.
In a poor season, he’s been one of the newest revelation.
Plus he hasn’t enough chances up front, but the fact is, LB, LW, when he plays he puts in a shift and is usually direct, I can’t label him very good yet, but the kid’s above average.
Also you can’t judge Tierney like that when we’ve all seen what he does except that he’s been injured most of the time.
Pepe is one I think a lot of people are being too harsh on, months ago people made different excuses for Emery and stood by him, but now everybody seems to be on Pepe’s neck, forgetting the fact that most players coming from outside the League usually need time to pick up pace.
Hazard’s first season at Chelsea wasn’t any spectacular either, Di Maria with all his talents was very bad in his first season, eventually they sold him and people would’ve labelled him average, but since he left, no sane football fan would say Di Maria was an average player.
The great Henry, Pires, were all given time and all the support they needed. Something Pepe would enjoy under Wenger. You don’t just keep writing him off because it took us a fortune to get him.
His club demanded the money, he didn’t do it..
If the board knew he wasn’t worth it or there’s nothing spectacular about him they wouldn’t pay such amount.
It’s not even up to a year yet and we are calling Tierney and Pepe average.
Even Lacazette ain’t an average player, forget the fact that I’ve been on his back lately. He’s not world class but he’s a very good player. It’s his lack of goals that’s getting everyone of us frustrated, we expect him to lift the burden off PEA at least. He’s been struggling to score, doesn’t make him an average player. Still he needs to be benched right now because of the situation we’re in till he finds his feet back
In the average list, I only agree with the selection of Nelson, as I don’t believe he is Arsenal quality, Iwobi is far better and have the potential to improve more under Arteta.
David Luiz is very good not average, he is easily our best defender, yes is rash and sometimes lacks concentration but he is a top defender in my opinion.
Jury is obviously still out on Pepe and Tierney.
Lacazette has been unlucky since he came to Arsenal, he was meant to be our number one striker, but the addition of Auba has denied him that status.
Until Arteta came, he rarely plays 90 minutes, sometimes he even starts from the bench.
We shouldn’t have both Laca and Auba in the same team to be honest, just imagine having Vardy and Lacazette, or Auba and Vardy in the same team.
The other names on your average list are still young and can still be very good.
For the poor list, Ceballos has not really got going, he should be on the average list as Pepe, they are both adapting to the league and he has been injured too. I won’t be sad to see him leave though.
How many games has Holding played this season, we missed him so much when he got injured last season and that is a testament to how good he was. He is average not poor
Xhaka is also average and not poor,in terms of fitness he is really dependable and he gives his all.
Sokratis, I don’t even like him at all, terrible terrible player.
I personally won’t miss Kolasinac at all, how can he be so injury prone as big as he is??
I completely agree with the very poor list
I wasn’t a big fan of his, but Iwobi seriously would’ve been a better player than he was if he was still here.
Be careful how you compare Iwobi and Nelson.
I can list up to ten names on hers who kept singing Nelson was a better player than Iwobi and would replace Iwobi because he was scoring while he was on loan.
Though the good that came out of Iwobi leaving is Martinelli.
I ain’t a big fan of Iwobi, and I’m not really writing Nelson off yet, I believe he can still reach the height people expect of him, but until he does that it’s criminal to compare Nelson to the Iwobi we had
Chief Eddie,
Nelson looks more like Walcott to me and that’s a disgrace to Walcott, when I see Nelson, my head screams headless chicken, I will eat my words if he eventually comes good, but I highly doubt it, and I really hope Arteta works with Martinelli more and forget about Nelson, Martinelli already has what it takes to become the next Mbappe/Sterling…
Nelson was a very talented player for our U23, I watched him, I saw the talent and technical abilities way too much for a player his age… I have no idea where it went wrong for the boy.
That was why I was insisting we send him on another loan to an EPL team.
The boy right now, is what Gnabry was.
He could still end up reaching his potential.
That’s all I see
OT.. Bloody hell, the women are 3-0 down already 😳
“Overall, none of us should worry too much about incoming players, because our squad is so poor. It’ll be very easy to improve on what we have. Our main concern should be about getting the masses of deadwood out of our club.”
Also I’ll oppose that, we need a very good and established CB and one very good CM, alongside a RB.
This squad ain’t useless as most people make it seems, I was saying this under Emery, now it’s becoming obvious.
These guys were complete clowns under Emery, and they’re becoming something else under Arteta. The real problem so far has been lack of goals, let’s not kid ourselves, only we stop sleeping after going a goal up, and we kill games off, e everyone would be singing all sorts of superlatives. You’re ignoring the fact every player puts in a shift play very well now, even AMN who most of you insulted last season has become one of our best defenders under Arteta. Yet like some of us kept saying last season, they boy ain’t a bloody RB.
You guys could pretend all you want and not admit it, Xhaka is doing a good job under Arteta. He’s been a very important player in front of the defense, I took my time to study him in his last three matches under Arteta. He’s actually doing his job but then again you guys won’t admit it because you keep pointing out he doesn’t score and he doesn’t assist.
Hell I’ll gladly have Xhaka in this squad if he keeps playing this way under Arteta.
When it comes t Ozil, people say stuffs such as it’s not all about scoring or creating assists, but won’t say the same for Xhaka. Xhaka so far under Arteta is what a proper DLP should do.
It’s not just about booting the ball up into the pitch as a DLP.
Our biggest problem right now is scoring goals, if we sort that, with the way our defense keeps playing we can survive till the summer when we get a new defender and midfielder
Eddie,
As usual I find myself agreeing with
the majority of your sentiments. I
posted a response to a previous
JA piece that highlights who I think
AFC should aggresively pursue to
address the glaring defincies at
CM/B2B & CB. Here it is
I happened to be channel surfing late
night and stumbled upon a Bundesliga
tussle between Schalke and Gladbach.
Schalke was extremely impressive in
dominating Marco Roses side 2-0 and
two players in particuluar were men
amongst boys for Wagners side in
victory.
#8 Suat Serder CM/B2B
#4 Ozan Kabak CB
Serder reminded me of young Gundoghan
when he dominated the BL while
starring for those amazing Dortmund
teams a few years back. The young
German was everywhere on the pitch,
physically bossing the Gbach
midfield, snapping into challenges
and scoring a wonderous curler from
20 yds out. An ABSOLUTE monster on
the pitch and MOTM.
Kabak, at a tender 19 years of age is
easily one of the, if not the top
young CB’s in world futbol. He was
predictably outstanding against MGB,
effortlessly controlling the likes
of Thuram, Embole and Plea. His
physicality, reading of the game and
technical proficiency at such a young
age is simply astounding. I rate him
above Upamecano, who I LOVE as a
player.
These two young STUDS are the type of
players that MA and company should be
targetting in the summer window. Both
would WALK into the starting 11 and
bring a much needed passion and
aggression that has been sadly
missing at the club for YEARS.
I don’t know about both but I’ll make my findings on both and see the type of players they are
Somethinf wrong about Artetas approach.
Leading 1-0 against Sheffield and Chelsea with 10 minutes to go. No substitutes. It should be clear by now to him we’re not gonna score the 2nd.
So why aren’t we defending the lead? Where are the defensive subs? Or defensive formation?
Our attack is failing so defend the lead until the whistle blows ffs. Park the bus if you have to. We’ve lost 5 points because we didnt have defensive tactics for the last 10 minutes.
All our defenders are in the treatment room!
If anything, Arteta is even responsible for our improved defense. It’s not his fault our attackers and midfielders crawl back into their hole once we score a goal.
A single goal lead each game should never be our target, so I really don’t get your point as he’s made the team solid defensively
Listen Thirdman Nico has been here for less than 10 months thats tooo harsh on him. New Players must be given time and support. Slating pepe and co like theyve been here for four seasons is unfair and you know that.
I respect your opinion but i dont have to agree.You are being very harsh towards some players.
And auba is not world class but is a very good striker and i will stop there…
Why are Arsenal fans so troubled with
a team of average players when the
Owner himself has publicly declared
that the clubs ambitions arent to
challenge for EPL or CL titles?
With the final CL spot seemingly
slipping away ($$$) why isnt the
owner and board aggressively backing
MA in the winter window to address
the glaring issues at CB, B2B and
RB? Why are they only pursuing loan
deals for average players as bit
time solutions?
AFC are a midbtable club with mid
table talent ATM. A sad but
irrefutable truth. And for those
shaking there heads at this statement
ask yourself which of the following
players would walk into a top 4 side.
Socratis
Holding
Guendouzi
Kola
AMN
Bellerin
Xhaka
Luis
Ozil
Torreria( rate the Uruguayan but
stillwouldnt beat out Kante, Ndid,
Rodri or Fabihno)
Laca
Pepe and Auba Laca are the only
outliers.
Im by no means being overly critical
of our players but Arsenals current
position in the table isn’t by
accident but more an accurate
assessment of the collective talent
that MA has at his disposal.
One or two very strange choices of category Third Man but by and large I agree in general that all bar a few are any good to us. Strongly disagree on Pepe, Saka and Laca though. Ceballos has not yet had a proper chance and I am more hopeful than you are on Guendouzi and Willock.
This is simply ridiculous useless article today! Who are you to state this, not like you made a study, then what is your point exactly? We have players rated world class for years, when then not performing as well, it doesn’t change.
We simply do not have a team to compete, beside no balance at all which doesn’t allowed team to play forward if Torreira & Xhaka cover all defense weakness! Our game revolves playing backwards and defend, who makes transition to Ozil then? Often Luiz when he can get off pressure…Crazy!
If middle can’t combine playing forward, attacking players constantly helping defense as well, it is less opportunity to attack and score then!
Indeed Arteta has no money but takes no money to see that formation doesn’t work when it it fails over and over, a win in 5 games shows that it is not working as all season long! Our next to can easily make it 7, no progress in that sense!
He must change formation on next 2 games coming up fast.
Any of our CD pairs is insufficient, we need a top CB. Until then, we then must add a 3rd CB to sit infront of 2CB in order to lock that door! Then rest of the team can play forward!
Luiz is perfect for that on 4-1 formation as he is great in playing ball forward and pushes team higher on pitch. Covered by 2CBs when does so.
All over sudden it gives lots of options upon games, but Willock who g
then very good for us, can score, pass, shoot, run forward as defend.
Ozil can get more balls and combine in midfield, with Laca, Auba, feed attack, which is his role and made him world class! Just as Laca I read laim things about by same who were rating him as our best player, at some point last year!
Beside this formation I hope he gets right asap, Arteta is a great coach, you can see him with his players and how he loves fans and club makes him perfect.
He reflected as a player and captain when to pick one for Auba. Took it from Ozil to give it to Xhaka when it should have been Laca, then gave it to Auba to keep him in club!
Arteta looked at leadership we all know in Laca and mainly he was there before Auba or Xhaka, that’s how clubs do in football. When politics comes in, it is a mess, no value!
OT.. Vardy just had his penalty saved! Oh, so they do award penalties… silly me, it’s at Turf Moor, not the Emirates 😜