Let’s revel in some Miedema Magic, Arsenal Women’s December Player of the Month

Let’s revel in some Miedema Magic voted Arsenal Women’s December Player of the Month by Michelle

Vivianne Miedema has been voted Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month for December by Arsenal supporters.

Miedema scored in three of her four appearances for the club in December, her goals being vital in our Gunners narrow 1-0 wins over Everton and Juventus. She also scooped the December Women’s Super League Goal of the Month award for that same strike against Everton.

After Miedema was granted time-off by Arsenal to rest & recuperate in November, on her return she really was building back up to incredible form, having scored 4 goals in 4 WSL games when Arsenal played their final WSL match of 2022 against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Then disaster struck when she sustained a horrendous ACL rupture in Arsenal’s UEFA Women’s Champions League clash against reigning champions Lyon, at Emirates Stadium, side-lining her and teammate Beth Mead for the rest of the season, and depriving Arsenal of their two top players when it comes to setting up and scoring goals.

As we’re all going to be missing her on the pitch A LOT over the coming months here’s the goal below that won Miedema your votes for WSL December Goal of the Month. That right there is just a little bit of that Miedema Magic in action..

Our Gunners really need a super striker to replace both Mead & Miedema and bring a bit of that front-line magic back to the team.

Let’s hope Eidevall is out shopping in earnest in the January transfer window, with Arsenal already being linked to hot shot strikers Benfica’s Canadian international Cloe Lacasse and Man United’s English international Alessia Russo.

Who would you like to see bringing that little bit of the magic back to our Gunners?

By Michelle Maxwell

WATCH – Jonas Eidevall proud of his players after Arsenal’s brilliant performance against Champions Chelsea.

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….