Let’s revisit what Sterling thinks about Arteta now that he is linked with Arsenal

Arsenal has been linked with a surprising move for Raheem Sterling with Manchester City now open to selling their top players.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for a return to the top four and will have another chance to achieve that next season.

They will not play in Europe next season and that means they will have their weekdays off for proper rest.

They can still underachieve unless they have the right players and the links with Sterling is one to be excited about.

If it is true that City will cash in on Sterling when the right offer arrives, then Arsenal will struggle to win the race for his signature.

This is because several top European teams will want to make a move for him as well.

However, looking back at what Sterling thinks about Arteta, we can have some hope that perhaps he would join Arsenal out of respect for his former assistant boss.

After Arteta left for Arsenal, the Englishman said via Mirror Football: “(Arteta is) a person that had a lot of say here (at Man City). The manager trusted him here and he had a lot of influence on the players here and the team as well.

“So I knew once he went into Arsenal that it would be a great opportunity for him but also he would definitely implement what he wanted to bring in.

“And he’s a person that will put his foot down and not let things slide as you can see with the boys at Arsenal. They know if they don’t run they are most likely not going to play.”