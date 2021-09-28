Arsenal v Spurs – Let’s salute the players, Arteta… and the brilliant home crowd

WAS THE N.L.D. A FALSE DAWN OR A SIGN OF THINGS TO COME? by ken1945

Having just got home from the game on Sunday, I have read the articles and posts that were made on JA and also had the opportunity to listen to the “experts” on the radio.

First of all, I have to try and convey to those who weren’t lucky enoough to be there, just what the 50,000 odd Gooners were like and how their support for the team, Arteta and each other was something I haven’t seen for a long time.

There was an inevitability amongst the crowd about the performance and outcome of the game and the atmosphere was electric, fully thirty minutes before the kick off.

The chanting never stopped the entire game and “The Library” rocked, cheered, sang, laughed, gloated and became MA’s 12th man for all to see.

Even after the game, walking away, the chanting was great to hear and, as far as I can see, this hasn’t been acknowledged properly.

We are always told how wonderful other fans are… let me tell you, we rivalled any set of fans I have witnessed, that’s for sure!!!

I felt proud to be part of the crowd that silenced the Spud fans into oblivion…. along with the players of course!!!

Secondly, I listened with amazement to our dearly beloved pundits and experts, as they tried to explain away our total and complete dominance of the game… not just the first 45 minutes by the way…but the whole game, as simply because the Spuds were rubbish!!!

Here’s where I get so angry with the media.

Our terrible start to the season (for whatever reason) was seized upon as the greatest disaster ever to befall our club – MA not good enough – Players not believing in him – signings that were not good enough – money wasted.. it was going to be a relegation season.

However, after three wins, out come the same beloved pundits and experts to tell us Gooners, not to over react – it was only Norwich, Burnley and the Spuds who we had beaten….yet who were they comparing us with, when we were at the bottom of the PL?

Yes of course, it was the Spuds, the PL champions, the winners of the CL and Brentford… who, by the way, are no mugs themselves.

Now on to the players and the game.

What a joy to watch the commitment, energy, game plan and comradeship shown out on the field.

Every player knew what they were doing, what their team-mates were doing and how MA wanted them to play.

We have got some great players and our signings in the last window seem to be superb.

The defence was as tight as a drum, and for all those who said we have overpaid for any of them, I hope you watched them yesterday.

Those who said that the players were doubting MA and were not backing him – watch again the celebrations from everyone involved after the final whistle.

It was clear and evident to me that MA is, indeed, bringing his vision to the club and the players are backing him 100%

The next claim, that we didn’t punish a team that was there for the taking – give me strength!!!

Did anyone expect them to just lay down and submit after that first half humiliation?

Of course they came out trying to restore some pride – we just played a wonderful game of containment, with a defence that was well-drilled, talked to each other and controlled the game… with Partey and Xhaka providing the cover they needed when necessary.

MA got this game 100% right from the back to the front and it was, quite frankly, a demolition derby.

Finally, every Gooner does know that this game hasn’t suddenly made us world beaters and neither does it excuse the mistakes MA has made and I have been one of those who has done this.

We should continue to question him when he makes errors, as we did with UE and AW.

But we should also be excited and chuffed by the way we completely outplayed our noisy neighbours, let’s all enjoy it.

I saw the beginnings of a squad of players who believe in the manager and, when all fit, they should/could give any team a fight – and that’s the message that our 50,000 plus fans sent out yesterday – Give us that kind of 100% performance and we will back you 100% – we now know what you can and should be doing every week.

I salute the manager, players and the wonderful Gooners who were lucky enough to be there yesterday – I hope it isn’t a false dawn and I have a feeling that the next few games will prove that isn’t the case… please don’t let me have to eat my words.

ken1945