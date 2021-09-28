Arsenal v Spurs – Let’s salute the players, Arteta… and the brilliant home crowd

WAS THE N.L.D. A FALSE DAWN OR A SIGN OF THINGS TO COME? by ken1945
Having just got home from the game on Sunday, I have read the articles and posts that were made on JA and also had the opportunity to listen to the “experts” on the radio.
First of all, I have to try and convey to those who weren’t lucky enoough to be there, just what the 50,000 odd Gooners were like and how their support for the team, Arteta and each other was something I haven’t seen for a long time.
There was an inevitability amongst the crowd about the performance and outcome of the game and the atmosphere was electric, fully thirty minutes before the kick off.
The chanting never stopped the entire game and “The Library” rocked, cheered, sang, laughed, gloated and became MA’s 12th man for all to see.
Even after the game, walking away, the chanting was great to hear and, as far as I can see, this hasn’t been acknowledged properly.
We are always told how wonderful other fans are… let me tell you, we rivalled any set of fans I have witnessed, that’s for sure!!!
I felt proud to be part of the crowd that silenced the Spud fans into oblivion…. along with the players of course!!!
Secondly, I listened with amazement to our dearly beloved pundits and experts, as they tried to explain away our total and complete dominance of the game… not just the first 45 minutes by the way…but the whole game, as simply because the Spuds were rubbish!!!
Here’s where I get so angry with the media.
Our terrible start to the season (for whatever reason) was seized upon as the greatest disaster ever to befall our club – MA not good enough – Players not believing in him – signings that were not good enough – money wasted.. it was going to be a relegation season.
However, after three wins, out come the same beloved pundits and experts to tell us Gooners, not to over react – it was only Norwich, Burnley and the Spuds who we had beaten….yet who were they comparing us with, when we were at the bottom of the PL?
Yes of course, it was the Spuds, the PL champions, the winners of the CL and Brentford… who, by the way, are no mugs themselves.
Now on to the players and the game.
What a joy to watch the commitment, energy, game plan and comradeship shown out on the field.
Every player knew what they were doing, what their team-mates were doing and how MA wanted them to play.
We have got some great players and our signings in the last window seem to be superb.
The defence was as tight as a drum, and for all those who said we have overpaid for any of them, I hope you watched them yesterday.
Those who said that the players were doubting MA and were not backing him – watch again the celebrations from everyone involved after the final whistle.
It was clear and evident to me that MA is, indeed, bringing his vision to the club and the players are backing him 100%
The next claim, that we didn’t punish a team that was there for the taking – give me strength!!!
Did anyone expect them to just lay down and submit after that first half humiliation?
Of course they came out trying to restore some pride – we just played a wonderful game of containment, with a defence that was well-drilled, talked to each other and controlled the game… with Partey and Xhaka providing the cover they needed when necessary.
MA got this game 100% right from the back to the front and it was, quite frankly, a demolition derby.
Finally, every Gooner does know that this game hasn’t suddenly made us world beaters and neither does it excuse the mistakes MA has made and I have been one of those who has done this.
We should continue to question him when he makes errors, as we did with UE and AW.
But we should also be excited and chuffed by the way we completely outplayed our noisy neighbours, let’s all enjoy it.
I saw the beginnings of a squad of players who believe in the manager and, when all fit, they should/could give any team a fight – and that’s the message that our 50,000 plus fans sent out yesterday – Give us that kind of 100% performance and we will back you 100% – we now know what you can and should be doing every week.
I salute the manager, players and the wonderful Gooners who were lucky enough to be there yesterday – I hope it isn’t a false dawn and I have a feeling that the next few games will prove that isn’t the case… please don’t let me have to eat my words.
U won’t bro😁😁😁
Wonderful positive article Ken. The part about the supporters is great to hear. Glad you had a good time at the Emirates.
Coming to the Article itself, I am still apprehensive because we did saw a false dawn with the Chelsea performance last season. The players have belief in the manager there is no doubt, but you may notice that we did ditch some part of Artetaball that at the start we were playing still, the overuse of slowly reworking the ball to the left and ineffectively crossing inside the box. With our injury prone LB having no support from the LW, this was what led us to be vulnerable at the back to counters. Now I am glad to see a more balanced approach.
Coming to the pundits, experts and media you know that they are always biased against The Arsenal, and we used to habitually make them eat their words. I still remember the Comical Wenger Tshirt, lol. I hope we will shut them up as the season progresses. Finally, I agree with your point that MA has to show a lot a consistency, flexible tactics like here, give players free hand as and when required and win matches inorder to get supporters behind him. Our start was not all down to him, he was handicapped as he said, but as the manager of a big club, he might have done better to prepare for such a scenario. The performances were very bad uptill City, where we did atleast show some fight. Anyways I hope he will utilise his fully fit players and wish both him and the players success.
Cheers!
One thing for sure is that every fan sees the club season from his and hers unique perspective. For many fans roller coaster best describes the first 6 weeks of both Arsenal and Spur’s season. For Spurs after 3 straight wins it was “our players are Gods the Manager is a genius”. After 3 games many of our fans were saying our players are useless and the manager is clueless. 3 games later the roles are totally reversed. Kane, Nuno and Levy out while at the Emirates it’s “Arteta is king Arsenal are the best”.
Until the next run of outs 🙂
But for some of us old heads we don’t ride the roller coaster any more. We know it’s a long long season as the old maxim states “nothing is decided in November” .. and its not even October.
So for me I was not upset about our slow start nor am I geting too excited about our latest run of wins because I have realistic expectations.
Arsenal will not win the league nor will we be relegated. We are very unlikely to make top four or finish in the bottom half. We are likely to finish between 5th and 8th probably 6th/7th..
I find I can enjoy our losses as much as our wins. I believe we are on course for a 20 win 7 draws 11 loss season which would get us EL football.
And that for me given the strength of the top 4 and many others is plenty good enough.
Fairfan – you take a lot of knocks my friend and are invariably up when we are down, and realistic when we are over-confident.
Pretty good forecasting so far this season, and I’m still giddy from Sunday, so happy to go with your analysis!
What a wonderful weekend it was. The Blues lost. United lost. Liverpool scored 3goals yet, they couldn’t win their game. Arsenal blasted the Spuds back to the stone age. 😆
I’m still feeling cool and no loud mouthed pundit should tell me rubbish. They had all written us off, after three straight losses.
They expected us to be swimming in relegation waters by now, but that hasn’t happened.
It’s early days yet, but our signings aren’t looking bad at all. Out with the backwards and sideways passing. Arteta should allow these guys play direct football.
Onwards and upwards!
Good article Ken – written with real passion. Is it safe to say you had a good time?
What do you put the incredible support down too – better than I’ve seen in several years, and that includes BEFORE kickoff (so its not reactive its proactive)? The covid absence? NLD? The hope the fresh new players are giving us? Recent results? Arteta’s process seemingly starting to deliver? Or the sudden organic realisation that we love our club and we want to show it rather than stay silent or moan? Interested to hear.
I promise you it was obvious even on tv this was not standard Arsenal support – the one minute’s beautiful applause for Greavesy, who played for almost every London club BUT Arsenal, sent shivers down my spine, and that feeling never stopped all game.
The supporters at the Emirates were amazing and we wouldn’t have pinned Spurs down without them. I was just disappointed with some fans who stood on top of Aubameyang’s car, when he was leaving the stadium
Their enthusiasm and energy will be needed in Brighton