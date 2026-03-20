‘Let’s see if they can make it.’ Arteta gives update on two Arsenal stars

Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard could miss Arsenal’s upcoming match against Manchester City, although they may also feature in the starting XI, as Mikel Arteta declined to provide a definitive update on the fitness of both players.

Both Odegaard and Timber have been among Arsenal’s most influential performers this season, consistently delivering strong contributions whenever they take to the field. Their presence is highly valued by the team, and the club relies on them to maintain performance levels in key fixtures. Timber, in particular, has played a greater number of matches this season, highlighting the importance of his continued fitness for the Gunners.

Fitness Concerns

The Dutch defender has been unavailable for several days, but he is not believed to have sustained a serious injury. Arsenal expect him to return to full fitness in the near future, although the precise timing remains uncertain.

When asked about the possibility of Timber and Odegaard featuring against Manchester City, Arteta said via The Metro:

‘We have another training session tomorrow, so the ones that are in contention hopefully can give us good news.’

Pressed specifically on the pair, he added: ‘We have another session tomorrow, so let’s see if they can make it.’

Importance for Arsenal

Both Timber and Odegaard are expected to be eager to play in this fixture, recognising it as one of the most significant matches of the season for Arsenal. Participation in the game not only allows them to contribute directly to the team’s pursuit of victory but also presents an opportunity to compete for a major trophy. Their availability could have a decisive impact on the outcome, underscoring the critical role they play in the squad’s ambitions.

As Arsenal prepare for this high-profile encounter, the club will be closely monitoring the players’ recovery, hoping that both Timber and Odegaard can take to the pitch and help the team achieve success in what promises to be a pivotal match in their campaign.