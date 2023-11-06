Let’s stop complaining and see what Arsenal can learn from this narrow defeat to Newcastle

Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle, albeit with a contentious goal, has sparked an undue sense of apocalypse among some fans. It’s important to remember that this was the Gunners’ first loss of the Premier League season, and while disappointing, it wasn’t a woeful performance. Rather, it shed light on a pressing issue: the need for greater squad depth.

Beyond the starting 11, the team seems to lack the necessary quality to maintain effectiveness when key players are sidelined due to injury. This deficiency is evident in Arteta’s reluctance to rely on fringe players, and one can hardly blame him. Facing a formidable defense on their home turf requires the patient and methodical approach we’ve seen Arsenal execute successfully against other top sides like City and Sevilla.

However, untimely VAR and referee decisions altered the complexion of the game, leaving Arsenal with a mountain to climb in an already hostile environment. Despite the setback, this won’t deter the Gunners from bouncing back and silencing the critics. They played to their strengths against one of the most physically imposing sides in the Premier League, giving as good as they got.

While this approach may not be suitable for every match, a dose of realism is warranted. Possession was generally commendable, but the absence of key players like our first-choice striker, playmaker, and top-tier defensive midfielder undeniably made the task harder. The replacements failed to seize their opportunity, magnifying the challenge.

Arteta’s immediate concern must be addressing the lack of quality beyond the starting lineup. While there are a handful of capable backups, too many fall short. Injuries are an unfortunate reality, but when critical positions aren’t adequately covered, the team’s task becomes exponentially harder.

It’s crucial to remember that all players make mistakes. Blind criticism of individual players like Raya and Havertz could potentially harm their already fragile confidence. Arteta has done commendable work in rebuilding the fan base’s positivity after previous toxicity, and it’s imperative that we avoid a return to that atmosphere. Arsenal’s strength lies in unity, resilience, and a measured perspective on setbacks.

So let’s all calm down and instead of knee-jerk criticism, let’s look at what we can learn from this defeat and improve in the future. You know it makes sense!

Jack Anderson

