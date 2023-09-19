Let’s take a close look at Arsenal Women’s squad depth for the upcoming season

Looking at Arsenal Women’s squad depth

As the new season of the Women’s Super League fast approaches, I wanted to take a look at the depth of the squad Jonas Eidevall and his team have assembled together. With injuries being a huge issue for us last season, losing many key players to ACL and other injuries, Eidevall and his team have looked to bolster the Arsenal Women’s squad and done a pretty good job of it.

The full Arsenal Womes Squad….

Keepers

Manuela Zinsberger

Sabrina D’Angelo

Defenders

Jennifer Beattie

Stephanie Catley

Noelle Maritz

Katie McCabe

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Lais Codina

Laura Wienroither (injured)

Amanda Ilestedt

Teyah Goldie (Injured)

Midfielders

Kim Little

Frida Maanum

Lia Walti

Leah Williamson (Injured)

Victoria Pelova

Katherine Kühl

Kyra Cooney-Cross

Forwards

Vivianne Miedema (Injured)

Caitlin Foord

Cloe Lacasse

Beth Mead

Alessia Russo

Stina Blackstenius

Lina Hurtig

With a few players who were missing due to injuries last season now back in training, things are starting to look positive at the Arsenal Training centre, but as a coach or a manager, you must be prepared for the worst. With injuries being inevitable in football, it’s always a task to make sure you’ve got a good squad with a lot of depth.

Reports came out yesterday via the Lionesses official Twitter page that Lotte Wubben-Moy would be replaced for the upcoming Women’s Nation League tournament as she’s picked up an injury. With the club not announcing it yet, she could have just had a knock but if not, luckily Arsenal Women have brought in some new faces this summer and look to have some real depth in the squad.

With a lot of games to play this season, rotation is going to be important, but with the quality throughout the squad, Arsenal Women’s fans need not worry. Having one of the strongest defence and attacks in the league this season, Arsenal fans will be hoping we get to see a little bit of everyone throughout the year.

Being able to trust your bench is massive, and knowing that no matter who you take off, they can be replaced by someone just as talented, will be a huge advantage for Eidevall and his staff this season. It looks like Eidevall has enough depth for every player to be competing for that starting spot, which will hopefully bring the best out of all the players and leave us covered if any injuries occur.

We obviously hope we can go through the entire season without any injuries, but at least we know that if someone does get injured or if the squad needs rotating, we’ve got it covered.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you think we have enough depth in the squad this season?

Daisy Mae

