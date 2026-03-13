Leverkusen’s coach reveals what he and Nicolas Jover were discussing

Bayer Leverkusen manager Kasper Hjulmand was caught on camera speaking with Arsenal’s set-piece coach Nicolas Jover during their Champions League meeting and has now revealed what was discussed.

Since joining Arsenal, Jover has transformed the Gunners into one of the most dangerous teams from set pieces. A significant number of their goals in recent seasons have come from carefully designed routines in dead-ball situations, making this aspect of their play a major strength.

While some rivals have occasionally exaggerated the importance of Arsenal’s set-piece effectiveness, the club remains unusual in having such a highly regarded specialist coach dedicated to this area of the game.

Hjulmand questions set-piece tactics

During the match, Arsenal once again attempted their well-known crowded box routines during set pieces. However, Hjulmand appeared unimpressed by some of the physical battles that took place in the penalty area.

After the game, he explained the conversation that took place with Jover and clarified his thoughts on the matter, as quoted by the Metro.

“What I said in the press conference was not for Arsenal it was in general , we do it, everyone does it.

“I’m not blaming at all what Arsenal are doing, but I’m just questioning it. Is it in the rules that you can actually make these offensive blocks and just body check people without the ball in the area? That was just my question.

“He [Jover] said, ‘yeah, you’re doing it too’, yeah, I never said we didn’t.”

His comments suggested that his concern was not specifically directed at Arsenal, but rather at the broader interpretation of the rules surrounding physical blocking during attacking set pieces.

Return leg in London awaits

The brief exchange between the two coaches drew attention after television cameras captured the moment during the match, highlighting the growing focus on set-piece strategies at the highest level of the game.

Arsenal have become particularly well known for their organisation in these situations, frequently using coordinated movement and physical positioning to create space for attacking players inside the penalty area.

Both teams will now turn their attention to the return leg in London, where the tie will be decided.

Leverkusen will need to be fully prepared for an even sharper performance from Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, particularly from set pieces, which remain one of the most significant weapons in the Gunners’ tactical approach.