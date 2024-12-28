Lewis-Skelly had his best-ever game for Arsenal last night and should get an extended run

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s key trait is awe inspiring.

Arsenal ended their year of football with a really comfortable win against Ipswich Town last night. Regardless of it ending in only a one nil win, Arsenal controlled and dominated for the vast majority of the encounter, limiting the visitors to only three shots on the night without any of those shots being on target.

The defence was obviously the biggest reason for this thanks to very good performances from the members of our backline. One man who had a really good game in the backline was none other than Myles Lewis-Skelly with the game against Ipswich, in my opinion, being the best performance he has put on in his short Arsenal career so far. Saying he didn’t put a foot wrong would be an understatement, especially so considering he had a very impressive 98 per cent passing accuracy for the entirety of the game.

Along with his technical abilities, I also find his strength to be an absolute joke for a player of his age. He is freakishly strong, riding off challenges and coming off victorious in the various duels he was involved in throughout the game. Among his many other abilities/traits, it’s this strength that has impressed me the most considering how young he is (18-years-old). Most players of this age bracket usually require a lot of in-game experience to develop the robustness and power to thrive in the Premier League. However it just doesn’t apply to a select few and MLS is among those players. It certainly isn’t the most impressive aspect of his gameplay but it is one that a lot of gooners should appreciate.

And by the way, coming back to his performance again, I think the starting berth at left-back is his to lose currently due to the way he is playing. His composure and calmness under pressure situations really speaks volume of the player’s readiness to feature prominently for the Gunners and I believe he should be left in the side for an extended run of games, he’s been that impressive!

How impressed were you all by his performance last night gooners??

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…