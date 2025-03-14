Lewis-Skelly makes the England squad but why not Nwaneri

Myles Lewis-Skelly has earned a call-up to the first England squad under Thomas Tuchel.

The youngster has been in outstanding form for Arsenal throughout the season, and he has been one of the club’s top performers since the start of 2025. His performances have drawn widespread praise, and many had predicted that he would be included in the next England squad. Given the current state of the England left-back position, there are few players who can rival the 18-year-old’s form.

It was anticipated that the young talent would be called up for national team duty, especially considering that the Three Lions currently lack a better option at left-back. Tuchel, having attended numerous Premier League matches, likely did not identify another player who could match Lewis-Skelly’s quality and consistency in the role. With this in mind, it seems almost inevitable that the 18-year-old would be given a chance to showcase his talents for England.

Lewis-Skelly’s call, as confirmed by Arsenal Media, means he is now in line to start the next two matches for the national team. His inclusion is a testament to his impressive development and consistency. However, there is one name missing from the squad – Ethan Nwaneri. The 17-year-old has also been in excellent form this season, playing a significant number of matches and scoring crucial goals for the team. His performances have earned him widespread recognition, and many had hoped to see him included in the squad as well.

Despite his impressive contributions, Nwaneri was not named in the latest England squad. This may come as a surprise to some, especially given the hype surrounding his performances. However, the absence of the 17-year-old could be due to the presence of more experienced players in his position. With the national team possessing a wealth of seasoned talent in the attacking and midfield areas, Tuchel may have opted for players who have a more established presence in international football.

Nwaneri has a long career ahead of him, and there is no doubt that he will have the opportunity to represent the national team in the near future. His development is still in its early stages, and the national team coaches will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on his progress.