Lewis-Skelly, Minutes and Development: A Loan Debate for Arsenal

The 2024/25 season proved to be Myles Lewis-Skelly’s breakout campaign at Arsenal. Two high profile moments against Manchester City propelled him into the spotlight and helped cement his place in the first team picture. A combination of injuries to key players and his own rapid development saw him make 39 appearances across all competitions, including both matches against Champions League regulars Real Madrid.

Given the success of that season, many expected Lewis-Skelly to kick on this year. He has already featured 25 times in all competitions, but fewer than half of those outings have been starts. Beyond the limited minutes, his performances at left back have not been as consistent. Once a dependable defensive option, the England international has been prone to lapses this season, leading to Piero Hincapié and Jurrien Timber being used ahead of him.

Competition and limited opportunities

Lewis-Skelly’s reduced involvement is not purely down to form. Riccardo Calafiori is enjoying his best campaign in an Arsenal shirt and currently has a firm grip on the left back role. With that in mind, and with the transfer window remaining open until Monday 2 February, it is fair to ask whether Arsenal should consider a loan move for Lewis-Skelly for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal have already seen the potential benefits of such a decision with another academy product. Hale End graduate Ethan Nwaneri has made an encouraging start to life in France following his move to Marseille, scoring just 13 minutes into his debut after arriving only days earlier. Having also struggled for regular minutes earlier in the campaign, Nwaneri is now set to gain valuable experience that could accelerate his development.

Would a loan help his development?

A similar move could benefit Lewis-Skelly. With Calafiori now back to full fitness and the season approaching its decisive phase, opportunities are likely to become even scarcer. Dead rubber fixtures such as the game against Kairat Almaty will be few and far between, limiting chances for rotation.

A temporary move away could provide Lewis-Skelly with consistent minutes, responsibility and the chance to refine his game in a competitive environment. Those experiences could prove invaluable when he returns to Arsenal better prepared to challenge for a regular place.

