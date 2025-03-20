Lewis-Skelly needs to follow the Maitland-Niles case study

Gooners exist all around the world, but those representing England should appreciate Thomas Tuchel’s approach in taking on ‘parental responsibilities’ when selecting Myles Lewis-Skelly for his first squad.

The FA has not done much to dispel the notion that their new coach is only here for the World Cup cycle. To be fair to the German, his primary concern is the next 18 months. It is, therefore, a classy touch that the 51-year-old is taking responsibility for safeguarding a player’s long-term development.

The new boss essentially stated that if not for injuries, it would be more suitable for the 18-year-old to be joining up with the Under-21s rather than being fast-tracked to the senior setup. This is not due to any lack of ability—quite the opposite. His national manager wants to nurture and protect his talent.

Having worked at Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and PSG, Tuchel is well aware of the pressures placed on young players. This is why he has been in constant dialogue with Mikel Arteta, who has also begun managing the youngster’s minutes. Of all the shirts a professional footballer can wear, few carry more weight or come under more scrutiny than the one with the Three Lions.

Technique and hard work may get a player to this level, but many other qualities are required to remain there. Can a young player keep a level head if they perform well against Albania or Latvia and suddenly find themselves the centre of media attention? Can they handle criticism if they make a mistake in a crucial qualifier? How do they respond to the countless sponsors and advertisers vying for their attention?

This is where the club plays a vital role. At this stage of Lewis-Skelly’s development, it is crucial that he has a strong support network providing structure and acting in his best interests.

Some Gooners have described the left-back as one of Arsenal’s players of the season. In reality, he has only made 14 league appearances this campaign, with opposition teams often targeting him and several goals resulting from his positional inexperience. However, this is not a criticism. A year ago, he had not played in the Premier League and was a midfielder. It is only natural for a player of his age to make mistakes while learning a new role. This is why his manager had to substitute him during the first leg of a Champions League tie, reminding him of the need for discipline. On another night, some officials may have deemed his tackle worthy of a second yellow card—less than two weeks after he had been sent off against West Ham.

If only there were a former Gunner from whom all parties could learn, ensuring a more measured approach.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, another graduate of Arsenal’s academy, was also a midfielder who transitioned to full-back. After delivering the best performances of his career in the FA Cup final and Community Shield, he earned three England caps. Hype among Arsenal supporters escalated, with some even suggesting he was superior to N’Golo Kanté—just as Lewis-Skelly is now being compared to Ashley Cole.

It is not that a section of the fanbase lacks football knowledge, but rather that they are so eager to see ‘one of their own’ succeed that they convince themselves of such claims. In reality, just six months after winning medals and receiving international recognition, the then 23-year-old was sent on loan to West Brom, still determined to prove himself as a midfielder—a role that existed only in his imagination.

A year after lifting silverware at Wembley, he was publicly expressing his frustration on social media over a blocked loan move to Everton. The following February, he was loaned to Roma, then Southampton, merely to remove him from Arsenal’s wage bill while his contract ran down.

That is how quickly fortunes can change in football.

Maitland-Niles is now 27 and can no longer rely on the excuse of youth. While there is still time for him to become the central midfielder he believes himself to be, his career serves as a cautionary tale—one that should keep Lewis-Skelly grounded.

There is nothing wrong with having confidence in one’s ability. However, when those in charge of a player’s club and country suggest they are best suited to a particular position, perhaps their judgement should be trusted. Many players would relish the opportunity to play out of position if it meant starting every week for Arsenal.

So far, Lewis-Skelly is listening. Maitland-Niles did not.

Success in football is about having a reliable support system and being receptive to guidance. Mikel Arteta has a track record of moving players on if he feels they do not align with his ethos, and he was unlikely to be impressed by Maitland-Niles resisting a position change. By contrast, Lewis-Skelly was open to discussions in pre-season, during which Arsenal’s coaching staff identified left-back as his best route into the first team.

Ironically, Maitland-Niles is now more accepting of his versatility in France than he ever was in England or Italy. Had he been more open to adaptation earlier, he might still be at Arsenal today.

So, whatever Lewis-Skelly achieves in the coming weeks, let’s all stay calm and keep a level head.