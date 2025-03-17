Lewis-Skelly reveals how he reacted to earning a first England call-up

Myles Lewis-Skelly has shared his reaction to receiving his first call-up to the senior England national team.

The young defender has been on the radar of many for quite some time, and his inclusion in the latest England squad came as no surprise to most. Lewis-Skelly has been tipped to earn a call-up for a while, with many believing he was destined to be part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans. His impressive performances for Arsenal, particularly since breaking into the senior team this season, have confirmed that he is more than capable of competing at the highest level.

England have been struggling to find consistent options at left-back, which is partly why they included an injured Luke Shaw in the squad for Euro 2024. With this in mind, Lewis-Skelly’s call-up makes sense, as there is a clear opportunity for him to contribute in that position. At just 18 years old, many still assumed that Tuchel would opt for a more experienced player for the role, but the German manager has recognised that Lewis-Skelly’s talent is undeniable, regardless of his youth.

Reflecting on his call-up, Lewis-Skelly expressed his excitement, sharing his reaction via Standard Sport:

“I’m buzzing, you know. Honestly, I was elated, just shouting around my house!

“Obviously, I’m excited for what’s coming up, but you’ve always got to stay locked in on the present and not get too attached to the feeling that’s coming later down the line.”

It’s clear that Lewis-Skelly remains focused on continuing his development, despite the excitement surrounding his national team selection. His maturity, both on and off the pitch, has been evident throughout this season, and he has proven to be one of Arsenal’s best performers. His call-up to the senior England team is a reflection of the hard work and dedication he has shown in his young career.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be proud of their academy product’s achievement, and there is no doubt that Lewis-Skelly has earned his place in the national team. With his natural talent and commitment, it seems certain that this is just the beginning of what could be an exciting career for the young defender.