Lewis-Skelly reveals the important role Mikel Arteta has played in his career

Myles Lewis-Skelly has committed his future to Arsenal by signing a new contract, reinforcing the club’s faith in the latest breakout star from the Hale End academy. The teenage talent has been in superb form, emerging as one of the brightest prospects in Europe and earning rave reviews for his calmness, versatility, and intelligence on the pitch.

The 18-year-old has developed quickly at the club and is now firmly ahead of fellow prodigy Ethan Nwaneri in terms of first-team involvement. After making a big impression during the last campaign, Lewis-Skelly has become the go-to option at left-back for Mikel Arteta, despite starting his career as a central midfielder.

Arteta’s Role in Lewis-Skelly’s Rise

Several top European clubs, including Real Madrid, were reportedly monitoring his situation during the contract talks. However, Arsenal have managed to fend off all interest and secure his services on a long-term basis. His loyalty to the club appears rooted in the faith shown by Arteta, who has not only promoted him into the first team but also entrusted him with an important positional switch.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Lewis-Skelly said:

“First, it’s just the manager putting trust in me. Without him seeing me as a left back, I wouldn’t be here, so I’m fully grateful and forever grateful to him. In terms of on the pitch, I’ll say the north London derby and my grandma being there. I’m an Arsenal fan, so I know how much it means to them.”

These words underline how critical Arteta’s influence has been in shaping the early success of his career. Playing in a fierce derby and thriving under pressure shows the young defender’s maturity well beyond his years.

Future Star with a Clear Arsenal Identity

Lewis-Skelly embodies what the club wants from its youth products: talent, humility, and passion for the badge. The defender has seamlessly integrated into the senior squad and represents a shining example of Hale End’s enduring legacy.

Keeping him at the club is not only a major win in terms of player retention but a sign that Arsenal are building their future around players with elite potential. If he continues his trajectory, Lewis-Skelly could soon be one of the most influential figures in Arteta’s squad.

