Lewis-Skelly says Arsenal sent “a message” around Europe last night

Myles Lewis-Skelly believes Arsenal delivered a clear statement to their European rivals with their impressive 3-1 victory away to Inter Milan in the Champions League last night. The Gunners travelled to the San Siro knowing they were facing one of the toughest tests in European football, and many expected them to struggle against an Italian side renowned for its strength at home.

Inter have long been one of the most formidable opponents on their own ground, and Arsenal were beaten on their previous visit in 2024. That experience has clearly shaped Mikel Arteta’s side, who are now determined to change such outcomes whenever they face elite opposition away from home. Their approach against Inter reflected a team that has learned from past setbacks and is ready to compete at the highest level.

Arsenal Show Maturity in Milan

The match itself was far from straightforward. Arsenal took the lead, only for Inter to respond almost immediately, highlighting the challenge they faced throughout the evening. The Italian side remained stubborn and difficult to break down, yet the Gunners continued to push with intensity, belief and discipline.

Ultimately, Arsenal found a way to assert themselves and secure a deserved victory. It was a performance that showcased resilience as well as quality, underlining why they are now considered serious contenders in Europe. By pushing relentlessly until the final whistle, Arteta’s team demonstrated a mentality that suggests they are capable of going all the way this season.

Lewis-Skelly Reflects on Statement Win

The result also ensured Arsenal progressed directly to the round of 16, a significant achievement that reflects their consistency in the competition. Lewis-Skelly believes the performance carried wider significance beyond qualification.

Speaking, as reported by Hayters, he said, “It was massive. It was important for us to send a message to the rest of our competitors and I feel like we definitely did that. We keep making steps in the right direction which is good. As a team, I feel like we’ve taken another step. The connection, the unity and the harmony that we play with, off the pitch as well it’s evident to see. We just have to make sure that we take an opportunity whenever we get the chance.”

His words reflect a growing confidence within the squad, as Arsenal continue to build momentum and belief on the European stage.