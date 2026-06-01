Lewis-Skelly says losing the UCL final is added fuel for the Arsenal team

Arsenal will aim to return even stronger next season after losing the Champions League final to PSG, with Myles Lewis Skelly echoing Mikel Arteta’s belief that the setback will fuel future success.

The Gunners had gone into the final believing they could complete a historic double, and they made an early breakthrough in the match to take the lead.

Match momentum shifts in Paris

However, PSG responded and gradually took control, with Arsenal forced into a deep defensive effort to protect their advantage. The Parisians eventually equalised and went on to edge the contest on penalties after a tightly fought final.

PSG will rightly celebrate back-to-back Champions League titles, but Arsenal can also take pride in a strong European campaign and a season that saw them crowned Premier League champions.

Lewis Skelly reaction and outlook

Speaking after the match, Myles Lewis Skelly shared his thoughts in an interview with Sky Sports, saying:

“First of all, I’m so proud of the boys and proud of the organisation to help us get here.

It hasn’t been an easy season but we’ve come to the end of it as champions of England.

It’s disappointing because when you’re so close to a dream and a goal and you fall slightly short, but as Mikel said, it’s added fuel to the fire so we’ll use that going forward.”

Arsenal’s players now turn their attention to building on a season that delivered domestic success while falling just short in Europe. The sense within the squad is that the experience will strengthen their resolve with a clear focus on returning more competitive in the next campaign.

Looking ahead, the club will aim to carry lessons from the defeat into their preparations, ensuring consistency across competitions. Supporters will hope the progress made this season can be converted into further silverware in the future.

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