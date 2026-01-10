Lewis-Skelly’s Arsenal future is now uncertain

Myles Lewis Skelly has slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal following the emergence of Piero Hincapie as a preferred option at left back. The situation marks a significant shift from last season, when Lewis Skelly was regarded as the club’s first choice in that role and one of the strongest performers in his position across the Premier League.
Hincapie was initially signed to operate in central defence as a replacement for Jakub Kiwior, but Arsenal were also aware of his ability to play at left back. That versatility has proven valuable, particularly during a period of change and competition within the defensive unit.
From First Choice to Fringe Option
Last season, Lewis Skelly was widely praised for his performances, including standout displays against Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG. His form at club level also saw him establish himself as England’s first-choice left back. However, the landscape changed rapidly at the beginning of this campaign when Mikel Arteta showed a clear preference for Riccardo Calafiori.
The Italian defender has been in excellent form and, when fit, has given Arsenal little reason to consider alternatives. Lewis Skelly has only been recalled when injuries have forced changes. Although Calafiori is currently sidelined, Lewis Skelly has still found himself overlooked, with Hincapie being selected ahead of him.
Transfer Interest Adds Uncertainty
The situation may become even more challenging for Lewis Skelly due to Arsenal’s reported interest in Tino Livramento. According to Football Insider, the Gunners’ pursuit of the Newcastle United defender could further complicate the pathway back into the team. Livramento’s ability to operate on both sides of the defence makes him an attractive option for Arteta and adds another layer of competition.
With Arsenal continuing to refine their squad, there is growing speculation that Lewis Skelly could be moved on at the end of the season. The club may look to offload him and use Livramento as a replacement, depending on how the situation develops.
While Lewis Skelly remains a highly capable defender, the combination of tactical preferences, strong competition and potential recruitment means his future at the Emirates is now uncertain. Much will depend on Arsenal’s transfer activity and whether opportunities to reclaim a starting role present themselves before the campaign concludes.
You mean if players don’t play they lose form?
Poor MLS, went from the Bee’s knees last year to uncertain future in the span of months.
Phase 7 should be developing the wealth of academy talent at our disposal, unless we have decided to just copy and paste City’s blueprint to success.
If so, then let’s not complain about buying titles like other clubs.
Your last point doesn’t exactly compare the disadvantage the majority of Premier League clubs faced before financial rules came into when City and Chelsea could spend at will.
The reality is that maintaining continued success on the field involves being able to buy the best players as one of its main components
I have a degree of sympathy for MLS. Yes, he was picked regularly- as was Nwaneri- but I put it to you that both of them got their chances courtesy of a lengthening injury crisis. Once the players they replaced regained fitness and form, the youngsters went back to the position they occupied beforehand. They are still on the bench and will no doubt feature tomorrow in the cup as would have been expected.
Last season he was expected to break into the first team… what he did was..become a first team regular due to injury issues, playing without fear, no expectancy in terms of how high his performances could be and ultimately the mistakes we see this season were there last season but because it was his debut season , his age any mistakes were called ” part of the learning ”
Myles set himself very high standards yet he always knew players would be arriving and ultimately his long term position is mf.
Calafiori has been brilliant this season, this is a cb who plays as lb or an inverted lb who brings all kinds of chaos to opponents yet he is control.
Hincapie – similar to calafiori- is a cb but also a lb – both them players are assured whether at cb lb, when attacking in mf or upfront. Myles as we saw last season due to age and strength could get positioning wrong and out muscled. Delap was pushing him in a game last season and rice had to come over telling delap to.do it to him and see what happens.
Myles is 19…. yes he should be playing to develop but at the same time observing is part of the learning
Remember when the media.and so called experts stated foden should leave as pep doesnt play him.. yet him watching kdb, silva gundogan was part of his learning so.he knew what was expected. Compare that to sancho who said to.pep he should be a first team.player if not he will leave, which he did. At dortmund he played very well but what did he learn? He hasnt learnt how to be a team player , he plays for himself hence his struggles in the PL. Look at gittens – left city , played well at dortmund…yet at chelsea its as if he doesnt know how to play in a team,.to.undertand when to attack, when to pass , others movements etc
The problem with the English media and pundits is … they will hype a player to such an extent then when they dont perform – the club is blamed for that – overlooking the age, the expected drop off when breaking through and rising so high very quickly.
Brilliant prospect and sure to have a bright future.
I have been disappointed with his defensive duties in the FEW chances that he has got this season. Had a difficult night marking Frimpong…..
He’s OK for a few games now that both Hinsapie & Califiori are out injured. If Livramento is as good on the left as he is on the right, he’ll be a far better option than all of them (if he stays fit for long enough).