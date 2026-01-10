Lewis-Skelly’s Arsenal future is now uncertain

Myles Lewis Skelly has slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal following the emergence of Piero Hincapie as a preferred option at left back. The situation marks a significant shift from last season, when Lewis Skelly was regarded as the club’s first choice in that role and one of the strongest performers in his position across the Premier League.

Hincapie was initially signed to operate in central defence as a replacement for Jakub Kiwior, but Arsenal were also aware of his ability to play at left back. That versatility has proven valuable, particularly during a period of change and competition within the defensive unit.

From First Choice to Fringe Option

Last season, Lewis Skelly was widely praised for his performances, including standout displays against Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG. His form at club level also saw him establish himself as England’s first-choice left back. However, the landscape changed rapidly at the beginning of this campaign when Mikel Arteta showed a clear preference for Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian defender has been in excellent form and, when fit, has given Arsenal little reason to consider alternatives. Lewis Skelly has only been recalled when injuries have forced changes. Although Calafiori is currently sidelined, Lewis Skelly has still found himself overlooked, with Hincapie being selected ahead of him.

Transfer Interest Adds Uncertainty

The situation may become even more challenging for Lewis Skelly due to Arsenal’s reported interest in Tino Livramento. According to Football Insider, the Gunners’ pursuit of the Newcastle United defender could further complicate the pathway back into the team. Livramento’s ability to operate on both sides of the defence makes him an attractive option for Arteta and adds another layer of competition.

With Arsenal continuing to refine their squad, there is growing speculation that Lewis Skelly could be moved on at the end of the season. The club may look to offload him and use Livramento as a replacement, depending on how the situation develops.

While Lewis Skelly remains a highly capable defender, the combination of tactical preferences, strong competition and potential recruitment means his future at the Emirates is now uncertain. Much will depend on Arsenal’s transfer activity and whether opportunities to reclaim a starting role present themselves before the campaign concludes.