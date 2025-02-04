Myles Lewis-Skelly has been in stunning form for Arsenal since breaking into their first team, making the club’s fans immensely proud. The young midfielder has shown impressive maturity on the pitch, earning praise for his technical ability and composure in high-pressure situations.

While Arsenal supporters are thrilled with his performances, few can be prouder than his family. His mother has spoken about the importance of staying humble and ensuring that Lewis-Skelly remains grounded as he navigates his early years in professional football. Young players often require proper guidance to develop and maintain focus in their careers, and he is no exception. His family are keen to provide as much support as possible, with his mother playing a significant role in helping him stay on the right path.

The Arsenal academy graduate has impressed with his performances, and his off-field behaviour has also drawn praise. While some of his on-field antics might suggest a competitive edge that borders on controversy, those who know him describe him as one of the most respectful and well-mannered players in the Arsenal squad. The Gunners hope he maintains this attitude as he continues his development.

His mother recently spoke about the values she believes are essential for young footballers, highlighting the importance of gratitude and having the right people around him. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said:

“I think if you can get the right people and the right support, like family support, then anything is possible. Gratitude is important, stay humble, stay grounded as a family and keep the right people around you.”

Lewis-Skelly appears to have exactly that—strong support from those who genuinely care about his success. With the right guidance and a strong work ethic, the young midfielder has the potential to enjoy a long and successful career at the highest level. His talent, combined with his family’s influence, should ensure that he remains focused and continues to develop into a key player for Arsenal in the years to come.