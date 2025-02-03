Lewis-Skelly’s performance against Man City should win him the left-back position

Arsenal decided to sign Riccardo Calafiori in the summer, recognising the need for a new left-back in their squad. However, what the Gunners didn’t initially know was that they already had a capable option waiting at home, ready to step up.

Mikel Arteta had taken a few youngsters with him to pre-season, but he could never have imagined that one of them would emerge as a top left-back option for his first team. Since Myles Lewis-Skelly made his debut for the club, he has shown impressive growth, and his fearless performances have made it increasingly difficult for the Gunners to leave him out of their plans.

Prior to his breakthrough, Arsenal already had three left-backs on their roster, yet Lewis-Skelly’s rise now presents Arteta with a significant dilemma. Calafiori, who had been brought in with the expectation of becoming the starting left-back, may have thought he had secured that position. However, after the youngster’s stellar display against Manchester City at the weekend, it’s clear who currently holds the upper hand in the battle for that role.

Lewis-Skelly’s performance was not just promising but a statement. His ability to handle a top-tier opponent like Manchester City with such composure suggests that he could perform even better against less challenging teams. His bravery and quality on the ball have caught the eye, and it’s clear that he could be a crucial part of Arsenal’s plans going forward.

With this in mind, it could well be that Arsenal decide to make changes to their left-back options in the near future. In the summer, there could be potential departures for Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko, both of whom have been linked with moves away from the club. Despite these potential exits, Lewis-Skelly’s emergence means Arsenal may still have sufficient depth at left-back, making it a more manageable position to strengthen in the coming months. The Gunners’ plans for the future could revolve around the talented youngster, and if he continues to develop at this rate, he could become a key figure for the club in the years ahead.