Lewis-Skelly’s performance against Man City should win him the left-back position

Arsenal decided to sign Riccardo Calafiori in the summer, recognising the need for a new left-back in their squad. However, what the Gunners didn’t initially know was that they already had a capable option waiting at home, ready to step up.
Mikel Arteta had taken a few youngsters with him to pre-season, but he could never have imagined that one of them would emerge as a top left-back option for his first team. Since Myles Lewis-Skelly made his debut for the club, he has shown impressive growth, and his fearless performances have made it increasingly difficult for the Gunners to leave him out of their plans.
Prior to his breakthrough, Arsenal already had three left-backs on their roster, yet Lewis-Skelly’s rise now presents Arteta with a significant dilemma. Calafiori, who had been brought in with the expectation of becoming the starting left-back, may have thought he had secured that position. However, after the youngster’s stellar display against Manchester City at the weekend, it’s clear who currently holds the upper hand in the battle for that role.
Lewis-Skelly’s performance was not just promising but a statement. His ability to handle a top-tier opponent like Manchester City with such composure suggests that he could perform even better against less challenging teams. His bravery and quality on the ball have caught the eye, and it’s clear that he could be a crucial part of Arsenal’s plans going forward.
With this in mind, it could well be that Arsenal decide to make changes to their left-back options in the near future. In the summer, there could be potential departures for Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko, both of whom have been linked with moves away from the club. Despite these potential exits, Lewis-Skelly’s emergence means Arsenal may still have sufficient depth at left-back, making it a more manageable position to strengthen in the coming months. The Gunners’ plans for the future could revolve around the talented youngster, and if he continues to develop at this rate, he could become a key figure for the club in the years ahead.
I look at it this way: Miles Lewis-Skelly & Calafiori jointly hold the first XI role at LB and Timber and Ben White equally share that spot at RB. We are fortunate that Calafiori, White and Timber also give us fantastic coverage for the CB role on either side with Kiwior also providing back-up along with Tomiyasu and Tierney. We are all good for defenders!
So as we are so abundant with defenders and so bereft of midfielders why doe Arteta not play Zinchenko in the left-sided midfield as 6/8 role to dovetail with Partey/Rice and eventually Zubimendi? We have seen from our recent injury record that you must have effectively 2 teams if you want to compete at the top. We have 9/10 excellent players/defenders currently in the squad, but so few midfielders, so let’s use one of our most technically gifted players somewhere he can get some game time and actually contribute.
Perhaps because the left central midfield role is the most physically demanding position in Arteta’s system. Zinchenko is just not physically adept enough to play there. He can’t press and is not great at intercepting passes or winning second balls. He would no doubt add a lot in attacking sense but we’d lose a lot defensively. Basically it would be easy for the midfield to be overrun which is the problem Man City is facing at the moment.
Not to mention how injury prone Zinchenko is. We would have to get cover for him in midfield, so it’s just better to replace him altogether.
He’s not a bad player, just a bad LB and we have moved on from him and Jesus as well; just as City did before their time at the top.
But i thought we were getting too excited after just 1 good game.
Well I’m reading that they would prefer Havertz to Halland , we don’t need a panic buy , the pretenders are now in sight , Arsenal is now more of a chosen destination then Man City , , ,Nwaneri is more skilful then Saka and a pundit said Skelley could be our next Ashley Cole so yes …….we might be getting too excited based on one game lol
Ofcourse you would use excuses instead of accepting you were wrong. Typical
Not about whos right or wrong
It’s what’s best for the team
And yes we are getting very excited
We are known for being reactionary
I didn’t say City wasn’t a big destination but it might make a difference to Arsenal if City need to rebuild and we – at least temporarily look like a good option
Equally, Havertz v Haaland is like chalk and cheese