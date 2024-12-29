Lewis-Skelly’s stats show he is more than ready for the Arsenal starting XI

The Arsenal back four may have just found a new member, giving us a defensive lineup we can trust for league glory.

Earlier this season, the strongest Arsenal back four arguably consisted of summer recruit Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhães, William Saliba, and Jurrien Timber (or Ben White).

However, injuries have forced the Arsenal back four to evolve, and now there could be a new lineup with Calafiori replaced by Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.

Besides Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly is one Hale End star pushing for a key role in Mikel Arteta’s project.

After brilliant cameo appearances in the league, Champions League, and Carabao Cup, the young Gunner finally got his first Premier League start last weekend as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 5-1.

Against Palace, the 18-year-old proved he was too good to be kept on the bench. His influential play and courage justified his starting position.

Many were keen to see if he’d retain his spot in the Arsenal lineup versus Ipswich, and indeed, he did.

I don’t know about you, but after that 1-0 win over Ipswich, I’m convinced Myles Lewis-Skelly is a better fullback talent than what we have. Two things stand out from his performance: Few players can protect the ball like Lewis-Skelly, and he confidently stamps his passing identity on the game.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s game by numbers vs. Ipswich:

– 58/59 passes completed

– 9 duels won

– 3 tackles

– 3 fouls won

– 3 final third entries

– 2 take-ons completed

– 2 chances created

– 2 clearances

The Hale End star will certainly reduce Calafiori to a rotation option. In fact, there’s a narrative that Lewis-Skelly might actually be the player we hoped Calafiori would be.

If things continue as they are, by the end of the season, Arteta’s strongest back four could feature Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, and Lewis-Skelly.

