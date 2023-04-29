Lia Walti: Arsenal are “mentally very strong” and “really hard to beat” by Michelle

Lia Walti looked back on Arsenal Women’s remarkable comeback in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, where our Gunners managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg on their home turf last week.

Despite conceding two goals in the first half-hour, Arsenal showed great resilience and fought back to turn the game around. This result puts Arsenal in a solid position for the second leg, which will take place at Emirates Stadium on May 1st. The capacity at Emirates is 60,704 and there are only 3,000 tickets left – so Arsenal Women will definitely set a new UK attendance record for a Champions League game, and they may even sell out Emirates for the first time ever!

Reflecting on Arsenal‘s 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg last week, Lia said:

“We came here to get as good a result as possible. After being 2-0 down, it was such an incredible shift from the team to come back from that. We did it today for all the girls who have to sit at home and watch us, who got injured in the last months.

“At the minute, we just have a great team spirit and that’s why we got the result today.”

Just before the half-time whistle, Rafaelle scored a crucial header in the 45th minute, which shifted the momentum in Arsenal’s favour.

“It was the perfect time for that one goal. Mentally, that can have a big impact at half time. We just got the last few details we needed from the coaching team but you could feel the fire in us, you could feel that we want to get more.

“We could get more, we believed in it and that’s what we showed in the second half.”

Arsenal once again displayed an impressive comeback, as our Gunners strong mentality prevailed in the second half, ultimately securing a draw away from home.

“I just think everybody who’s on the pitch is working so hard. From Stina as a striker to the last player on the pitch, it’s just an incredible shift week in and week out. We do it for the girls who can’t play but also for the fans who travelled here again to support us so well.

“I think we’re just mentally very strong at the moment and it makes us really hard to beat.”

And looking forward to Arsenal v Wolfsburg UWCL semi-final 2nd leg this Monday Bank Holiday.

“At home, in front of our fans, it’s going to be a completely different game but we also know we have to step up our game because Wolfsburg definitely also want to reach the final. It’s gonna be a very exciting game next week.”

This is sure to be an epic match on Monday at Emirates, kick-off 17:45 UK. Can our Gunners get past Wolfsburg to reach the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, for the first time in 16 years?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

