Lia Walti looking for the Arsenal Women to “bounce back” against Bayern Munich

When Arsenal women faced Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, they were unable to secure an expected straightforward victory.

Many Gooners were left frustrated after the game and were looking forward to our girls recovering from it.

So hopefully our Arsenal ladies have spent the last two days preparing to face Bayern Munich in their first Champions League group game of the season.

Lia Walti has provided some insight into the mood at the Arsenal women’s camp. She stated that they were disappointed with Sunday and wished they could play almost immediately. She concedes they didn’t perform well against Everton, but they have an opportunity to turn things around and win again when they face Bayern.

“After games like Sunday, you want to play again and show that you can do it better. We all know that we didn’t show up on Sunday the way we wanted, but there is a new opportunity tomorrow,” Walti admitted.

“Football is a quick business, and things change in every moment. I think we can turn it around and focus on that and create some chances in the game tomorrow. As a player, when you have a disappointing result like against Everton, you want to bounce back as soon as you can.

“That is a positive thing about a quick turnaround; we have another chance tomorrow; we know the quality of our team, and we are really motivated to show the fans and everybody that we can do better; we are ready for tomorrow.”

Walti’s statements should instill confidence among Arsenal supporters. As sad as we are, they are as frustrated for dropping two points against Everton, a team they have defeated season after season.

Not being quick and battling with creativity were huge issues on Sunday; perhaps our girls can shake off these weaknesses like a bad habit and demonstrate their ruthlessness against Bayern, using that as a foundation for their success going forward.

Susan P

