Lia Walti says loud Arsenal Women fan support “gives you a huge boost on the field”

Lia Walti speaks on fan support

Lia Walti faced the media before Arsenal Women’s big clash with Southampton in our search to retain this year’s Continental Cup and spoke on how much fan support has improved and helped steer our women forward this year.

When asked about the ever growing support of fans both home and away she said this “The support this season has been incredible. I think we’ve built something huge here with the Arsenal family over the last couple of years. I came here six seasons ago and I think we barely sold-out Meadow Park at the time so it is incredible how the support is growing and now people are coming even to our away games. I think we have sold out every away game so far this season and that just shows so much about this club, the support around us and as well that the club is just taking all the right steps as well to let the women’s game grow”.

“That was also one of the main reasons why I really wanted to stay here, to be part of the club because you can just feel, as a player, that women’s football has a high priority here. I’m so glad that all the fans can see that as well and they want to be there every weekend to support us no matter where we play and who we play against.”

The fans have been amazing this season, both home and away, bringing in record crowds and showing support that in my opinion is better than anyone else’s. People sometimes forget that women’s football has only recently become so massive and for year’s these women had to endure small crowds and little support but since Euro 2022 and then the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, everyone seems to have caught the bug.

When asked about the atmosphere the Arsenal Women’s away fans bring and said this “To be honest, it does mostly feel almost a little bit like a home game. I can remember the game we had against Bristol, all I could hear were the Arsenal fans. They’re definitely very loud, so even when we have away games it seems like we have a home crowd there. But it’s just great for the women’s game. Our generation was used to playing in front of a couple hundred people and now almost every weekend, to have crowds like that is something that gives you a huge boost on the field. It’s just incredible to celebrate with the fans when we score and to hear them when they want us to score even more”.

As women’s football becomes more popular, the demand becomes higher and the crowds grow larger and for some of these players, they would have never even dreamed of how big it has become and it can only get bigger from here.

