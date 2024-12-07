Lia Walti unavailable for Arsenal WSL clash v Aston Villa Women at Emirates Stadium

At last the women’s super league is back following the November-December international break. On Sunday our Arsenal Women take on Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium. Our Gunners will be hoping to pick up from where they left off before the international break.

Fixture details: Arsenal Women v Aston Villa Women – WSL

Date: Sunday, December 8th

Sunday, December 8th Kick Off: 2:00pm

2:00pm Location: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Watch the match live: Youtube @barclayswsl

Arsenal went on international break on a run of 4 wins, which came during their fine run under interim manager Renee Slegers. Under Renee, the Gunners are unbeaten in 7 straight games; that is, 6 wins and a draw in what makes their run before that break look great, under Renee Slegers.

One could argue that Chelsea Women’s unbeaten record in the 2024-25 league has given them an advantage in the title race, but anything can happen. Therefore, Arsenal should aim to pick win after win, hoping to capitalize on the Blues’ potential (though unlikely, in my opinion) slippage.

A strong Arsenal lineup should, on Sunday, defeat a Villa team that has only managed one win and one draw in their last five games across all competitions.

That said, Arsenal will be without Lia Walti this weekend. During the international break, she experienced discomfort, and a checkup revealed an abscess. Renee Slegers revealed she’s still in Switzerland recovering. She will therefore miss the game on Sunday.

That said, Steph Catley, who missed Australia’s clash with Brazil as an injury precaution, has featured in full training and should be available Sunday.

Renee told the media, “Lia is recovering well from her surgery. She is still in Switzerland and will not be available for Sunday. Steph Catley trained today in a full session.”

We expect Matildas star Kyra Cooney-Cross to replace Walti in the starting lineup. The Australian midfielder is certainly quality; she’d form a strong combo with Kim Little and Frida Maanum in Arsenal Women’s engine room to lay the foundation of Gunner dominance for another 5-star performance this weekend.

What do you think Gooners? Can we win in style against Villa?

Michelle M

