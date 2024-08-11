Lia Walti’s return to Arsenal Women training this week is a significant boost for the team

Arsenal women returned to pre-season training this week ahead of their upcoming USA tour, which begins next week. Looking at the images from the Gunner women’s training, it was fantastic to see Lia Walti.

Lia Walti’s return to Arsenal training this week was a significant boost for the team as they prepare for a busy few weeks, including a trip to the USA, the Champions League qualifiers, and the start of the new WSL season. After suffering an injury in March, Walti, a regular in Jonas Eidevall’s lineup, missed the final eight games of our women’s 2023–24 season. We greatly missed her, but now she’s back.

According to her latest Instagram post, she is thrilled to be back on the pitch, but she admits her most recent injury rehabilitation process was not easy, saying, “It’s nice to smell the fresh grass again! But I am a big believer in transparency, so let’s be real; it has been a tough road so far!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lia Wälti (@liawaelti)

Back fit, we hope she keeps her fitness. Victoria Pelova will be absent for some time after suffering an ACL injury on international duty with the Dutch post-season, so Jonas Eidevall needs all of his other midfielders to be fit if his team is to finally go for glory next season.

Happy to see Wally back Gooners?

Michelle M

