Liam Rosenior explains who his tirade against Arsenal was for

Liam Rosenior has explained the reason behind his visible frustration during the warm-up ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal. The incident attracted attention after cameras appeared to show him angrily shouting in the direction of the pitch, creating the impression that his comments were aimed at Arsenal players or their manager.

Those scenes led to speculation about possible tensions between the two camps before kick-off. However, Rosenior has since clarified that his reaction had nothing to do with Arsenal’s players or Mikel Arteta. Instead, his anger was directed at a situation he felt disrupted his team’s preparation before an important match.

Dispute over warm-up protocol

Rosenior explained that his frustration stemmed from what he viewed as a lack of privacy during his team’s warm-up. He believes it is standard practice for each team to be allocated a specific half of the pitch in which to prepare before matches. In this instance, he felt that members of Arsenal’s coaching staff crossed into that space.

Rather than being given a clear half of the pitch, Rosenior felt his players were affected by the presence of opposition staff nearby. This, he explained, interrupted the rhythm of his team’s preparations and crossed what he considers to be an unwritten rule within the game. His reaction, while animated, was intended to protect his players rather than provoke a confrontation.

Rosenior clarifies his reaction

Speaking after the match, Rosenior addressed the incident directly. According to the Metro, he said, “When you warm up you have your half and the other team have their half. In that moment I didn’t think it was right where they were operating. They were affecting my lads’ warm up. So I asked them, maybe not politely, to make sure they stay in their half. I’m not here to have mind games, it’s just what I think is right and respectful. There’s certain etiquette in football. I don’t have an issue with anyone at Arsenal. It was just in that moment I didn’t think that respect was shown to my team.”

While the exchange generated discussion, it is not viewed as a major issue. Rosenior’s explanation appears to have provided clarity, allowing all parties to move on without further tension.