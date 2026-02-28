Liam Rosenior would be looking for weakness in the Arsenal team tomorrow

Liam Rosenior has expressed admiration for the quality within the Arsenal squad, suggesting the team possesses very few weaknesses. His comments come ahead of the Gunners’ highly anticipated clash with Chelsea, a fixture of major significance for both sides.

Chelsea is aware of the importance of avoiding defeat, particularly as they continue their push for a top-four finish. Although they have largely met expectations this season, inconsistency has prevented them from fully cementing their position among the league’s elite.

Title Pressure Intensifies

Arsenal, meanwhile, are targeting the Premier League crown and believe they have the quality required to secure it. However, they have dropped several points in recent weeks and must now establish a sustained winning run if they are to withstand the pressure from Manchester City.

Chelsea are equally motivated, as they remain locked in competition with Liverpool and Manchester United for a Champions League place. Securing a positive result at the Emirates would therefore serve their ambitions while simultaneously complicating Arsenal’s title pursuit.

Rosenior on Arsenal’s Strengths

Rosenior has faced Arsenal twice in 2026 and understands the challenge his team must overcome. Speaking as reported by Arsenal Media, he acknowledged the strength and structure of Arteta’s squad.

“Whether [Arsenal] compress really high, they have compact shape in the low blocks, they are fantastic defensively, obviously set-plays, they are well-coached and they play very good football as well. They are a very good team and that is why they are in the situation they are in at the moment. It is my job and the players’ job to try to find that weakness and try to enjoy what is going to be a really, really big game on Sunday.”

His remarks underline the scale of the task facing Chelsea, as both teams prepare for a pivotal encounter.